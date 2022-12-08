By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Tua Tagovailoa did not have much to go his way in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 13 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Tagovailoa anchored a mere three total scoring drives on the day, as the offense failed to convert a single third down over the course of the contest. While the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback did record two passing touchdowns against the 49ers, the two interceptions that he threw in the game marred his overall performance.

For Tyreek Hill, he wants the third-year passer to be “refocused” following a roller-coaster outing in Week 13.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to play with one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” Hill said during a press conference on Wednesday. “We all have bad games. We’re all human. We all go through certain stuff.

“My message to him is just come out refocused and a lot of people forget about what you did last game when you go out here and throw for six touchdowns or something crazy, and it all be forgotten. I’ve dropped a crazy amount of passes in my career, but my whole focus and the way that my parents raised me is you can’t be great and dwell on the past or whatever. You got to be able to move on. Tua has been great about that. He’s definitely a hard worker.”

Many have lauded Hill for being the reason behind Tagovailoa’s standout 2022 campaign, but the six-time Pro Bowler believes that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is more deserving of such credit.

“I’m not the reason for his success,” Hill said. “The head coach … I mean, (anyone) who put together a 700-play clip, they got time on their hands. They got some time on their hands because I’m not going to do that.

“I’ll sit here and say you can do this and do that. But I’m not going to just sit here and put a clip of 700 plays in and we’re going to watch it. Tua is already special. This whole organization knew it. But that’s just the inside. You just got to get the outside people to believe in it, and they’re starting to believe in him.”

McDaniel confirmed after Miami’s win over the Houston Texans last month that he did indeed put together a 700-play tape for Tagovailoa in the offseason to simply remind him of just how good he truly is.

For now, Tagovailoa, who is nursing an ankle injury, will look to bounce back in the Dolphins’ upcoming road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.