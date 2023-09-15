Tyreek Hill has a goal of 2,000 receiving yards this season. In Week 1, he recorded 215 in the Miami Dolphins' 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hill, who was first-team All-Pro in 2022 and won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, will go up against a more difficult defense Sunday against the New England Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick has made things difficult for Hill in the past, limiting him to just one catch for 42 yards in the Patriots' 37-31 win over the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship.

Hill still is confident in his ability. Via Pro Football Talk:

“I'm still going to dominate that no matter what,” Hill said. “I still got a job to do, and that's to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I'm still going to run my route to get open.”

Hill recorded the most receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his career this past season. The Dolphins' offense stood out in Week 1 and they have a quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who Hill has trust in.

The Dolphins will play their AFC East rivals, the Patriots, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami looked like it could contend for a second straight playoff berth and has a chance to prove itself on the road against a difficult coach and long-time great opponent.

If the season ended today, Hill would have 3,655 receiving yards. He will almost assuredly not finish with that amount but he is well on his way to 2,000, which he said he keeps track of with his son.

“He was like, ‘Hey Dad, we're at 215,'” Hill said. “He does the math for me, so we're on the way.”