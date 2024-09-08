Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made an intriguing gesture after scoring a touchdown Sunday. Hill put his hands behind his back like he was wearing handcuffs, after an 80 yard score against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill had a fascinating day on Sunday, after being detained by police just hours before the Dolphins game against Jacksonville. The wide receiver seemed to reference that stop after scoring vs. the Jaguars.

The wide receiver was detained for reckless driving, per ESPN. Hill was reportedly placed in handcuffs after engaging in a verbal altercation with law enforcement officers. Hill was cited, per the broadcast outlet, before being released. This occurred just moments before Dolphins players were required to report to the stadium for Sunday's game.

A number of his Dolphins teammates reported seeing him detained by police near the football stadium. The incident didn't appear to alter the wide receiver's focus, as he made a beautiful catch to help his team score against Jacksonville.

Tyreek Hill is expected to contribute a lot to the Dolphins this season

Hill is an extremely talented wide receiver, and Dolphins fans are used to seeing him make big plays. In 2023, the wideout posted 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Hill finished the 2023 campaign as the NFL receiving yards leader. He has had back-to-back 1,700 yard receiving seasons in Miami.

Before he came to South Beach, the wideout was getting it done in Kansas City with the Chiefs. He played for six seasons with the Chiefs, including posting back-to-back 1,200 yard receiving seasons in 2020 and 2021. Hill won a Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs during the 2019 season. Dolphins fans have been hoping that Hill can bring Miami a Super Bowl title, but it hasn't quite worked out yet.

Hill is in his third year with Miami, and has been a Pro Bowl selection during his first two seasons with the franchise. The Dolphins and Jaguars are playing at time of writing.