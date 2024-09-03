Tyreek Hill had one of the best seasons of his career last year, and he got a couple of awards to prove it, as he was voted by his peers as the No. 1 player in the NFL's Top 100 list. NFL executives are putting in their votes on who they think will take home the Offensive Player of the Year award, and many of them think that Hill will do it after coming up short last season.
“Hill slightly edged San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 winner, in part because of precedent. The Associated Press last named a repeat winner in 2000, when Marshall Faulk won his second of three consecutive OPOY honors,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “It's difficult to post the necessary numbers over 24 months to fend off steep competition.
“But Hill has been a near-winner since joining Miami in 2022, averaging 106.3 receiving yards per game in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He's due. He's good for nearly 11 targets per game, and he hasn't lost his speed at age 30.”
One NFL personnel director thinks that Hill is getting better every year, and Tua Tagovailoa will force-feed him to get him the stats to be able to win it again, but the Dolphins will also have to be winning games.
Can Tyreek Hill win Offensive Player of the Year?
Tyreek Hill has shown year in and year out that he's one of the special wide receivers in the league, and it's because of his speed. He's one of the fastest receivers, and that translates to a lot of yards and touchdowns. Last season, Hill finished with 119 catches, 1,799 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Last year Christian McCaffrey won, and if he repeats, he'll be on pace to do something that Marshall Faulk pulled off.
Faulk was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons, and in the following season, he earned MVP honors after setting the single-season record for touchdowns. Hill can be the person who stops McCaffrey from winning back-to-back, and he has everything he needs to skills to put up big stats this season.
Hill and Tua Tagovailoa have had great chemistry for the past few seasons, and if that continues, the team will continue to be in playoff contention, and Hill will put up big stats. It also helps that other receivers can make plays on the Dolphins such as Jaylen Waddle, which makes it hard for defenses to just key on Hill. To make things worse, the Dolphins added Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, which doesn't make it any easier for opposing teams to cover them.
The Dolphins are once again primed to be a top team, but their division hasn't gotten any easier with Aaron Rodgers back healthy for the Jets, and you can't rule out what Josh Allen can do despite the changes in their offense.