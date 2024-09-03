Tyreek Hill had one of the best seasons of his career last year, and he got a couple of awards to prove it, as he was voted by his peers as the No. 1 player in the NFL's Top 100 list. NFL executives are putting in their votes on who they think will take home the Offensive Player of the Year award, and many of them think that Hill will do it after coming up short last season.

“Hill slightly edged San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, the 2023 winner, in part because of precedent. The Associated Press last named a repeat winner in 2000, when Marshall Faulk won his second of three consecutive OPOY honors,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “It's difficult to post the necessary numbers over 24 months to fend off steep competition.

“But Hill has been a near-winner since joining Miami in 2022, averaging 106.3 receiving yards per game in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He's due. He's good for nearly 11 targets per game, and he hasn't lost his speed at age 30.”