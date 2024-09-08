Star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was arrested by Miami-Dade police one block from Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the game kicked off, the police department's director, Stephanie V. Daniels, put out a statement saying she and the department are reviewing the matter, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“We are aware of the recent detainment of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill by Miami-Dade Police Department officers. I have requested an immediate review of all details surrounding the incident, and we are also reviewing available body camera footage. We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

While body cam footage will tell even more of the story, there are several videos of the Tyreek Hill arrest on social media.

Ahead of the Dolphin's Week 1 tilt with the Jaguars, Miami-Dade police pulled over a black spots car outside of the team's stadium, apparently for speeding. When the camera phones started rolling, several officers were seen on top of Hill, yelling instructions and struggling to handcuff him.

https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/1832795681188184474

The body cam footage should explain more about what was said between the Miami WR and the police and why the interaction seemingly escalated so quickly.

As many social media users pointed out after the incident hit the internet, this seems like it is eerily similar to the incident between Lousiville-area police and golfer Scottie Scheffler in the early morning hours before the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. Scheffler was arrested and booked at a local jail, though, while the Dolphins got involved in this situation, and Hill was merely detained, not officially arrested in the end.

Hill is playing in the Dolphins Week 1 game after the widely-viewed incident with the Miami-Dade police and had three catches for 21 yards in the first quarter against the Jags.