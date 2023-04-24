It seems CNN and Fox News can’t stop competing — even when it comes to announcing the departure of controversial anchors. Right on the heels of Fox News’ announcement that they were parting ways with their infamous lighting rod Tucker Carlson, star CNN anchor Don Lemon, who’s been embroiled in his own recent accusations of sexism, has also been fired by his long-standing network.

Lemon immediately took to Twitter to respond to the unexpected ousting. He explained that he was “stunned” to have been terminated. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

Lemon enjoyed primetime success at CNN as the long-running host of Don Lemon Tonight. But problems arose when he was moved to the a.m. shift for the new show CNN This Morning. Lemon co-hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, but his primetime persona didn’t translate well to the lighter banter of a wake-up show. Then, in February, he said on air that Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate, “isn’t in her prime, sorry… A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” After his female co-hosts objected, Lemon responded, “I’m just saying what the facts are — Google it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was further reported that Lemon didn’t get along with his co-anchor Collins. Crew members were concerned after an off-camera incident in December where Lemon accused Collins of interrupting him too often.

All of this coupled together may have forced CNN’s hand to end Lemon’s relationship with the network.

Tucker Carlson, for his part, didn’t need to leave his primetime perch to court controversy. Never one to be outdone by CNN and Don Lemon, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has been accused of on-air comments deemed not only sexist and egotistical, but also misogynistic, racist, treasonous, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, and probably most other -phobics as well.