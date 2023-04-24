Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

A bombshell just dropped in the cable news world, with Fox News Media announcing the departure of primetime host Tucker Carlson.

In a statement, Fox News Media is claiming they and Carlson “agreed to part ways.” They “thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.” The final show of Tucker Carlson Tonight was last Friday, and this appears to be a surprise departure:

Here was the end of what turned out to be Tucker Carlson's final Fox News show last Friday. Certainly no indication that he didn't expect to be on the air tonight. In fact Tucker's final words are, "we'll be back on Monday." pic.twitter.com/F9R5MpWHDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023

The biggest "tell" in Fox's press release about Tucker Carlson's exit is that he is not getting a final show. No chance to say goodbye on his own terms or point people to his next home. Fox says "Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson’s Fox News exit comes on the heels of the network’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over 2020 election conspiracies. Carlson often pushed unfounded election fraud claims on his program and even tried to create a differing narrative surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

However, documents showed that Carlson privately disputed many of the claims of 2020 election fraud and even spoke ill of former President Donald Trump. The Washington Post is reporting Carlson’s comments about Fox management that came to light in the Dominion case played a role in his departure.

In addition to the 2020 election conspiracies, Carlson has come under fire for racism, especially when it comes to pushing white supremacy and the “Great Replacement” theory. This conspiracy theory claims white Christians are being replaced by immigrants, people of color and non-Christians. Carlson has also fully been on the anti-trans push that has taken over right-wing media.

While Tucker Carlson has drawn a lot of heat for his controversial show, he was extremely popular among the right-wing base, making him a huge superstar at the conservative Fox News. His exit is truly a massive shock to the cable news system, and we will see where he winds up after this departure and how he’s replaced. Some have even speculated he could run for president, but for now there are simply a lot of people who can’t believe this news.