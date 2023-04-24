While Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News has both fans and detractors buzzing, The View savagely trolled the news anchor on their show today.

On today’s episode of The View, host Whoopi Goldberg read the news of Carlson’s departure, leading the other hosts and the audience members in doing “the wave” before Ana Navarro led a rendition of “Goodbye” that had the whole audience singing along.

The studio audience at @TheView broke out in applause when Tucker Carlson's ouster was announced. Then the co-hosts did a wave and led the crowd in singing "GOODBYE." pic.twitter.com/BVNnMDLzdq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson had been with Fox News for over a decade, most known for his show Tucker Carlson Tonight. In the meantime, Fox News will slide in a rotation of guest hosts until settling on a new one. Recently, Carlson was involved in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit of $1.6 billion. The lawsuit was in regard to conspiracies of election fraud after the November 2020 election. Texts were leaked, the lawsuit was settled, but Carlson’s seat from the table has been removed.

In a statement from Fox News regarding the departure of Carlson, they said, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The View has been a long-standing daytime daily talk show host that was created by the late Barbara Walters in 1997. There have been a number of hosts throughout the years, but the current lineup consists of the aforementioned Goldberg and Navarro along with Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The View, despite its longevity, remains a ratings draw as Deadline reported last year that the show topped daytime talk show ratings from 2021-2022.