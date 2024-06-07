The Charlotte Hornets still don't have a clear direction on who they will take with the 6th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The makeup of the roster is already made up of young players that are trying to find their way. Adding in another young piece can help solidify the core and have an outward view of what to add in free agency later. Some signs are pointing to them selecting UConn big man Donovan Clingan if he is available when Charlotte is on the clock. Here's how he fits in with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and company if he joins Charlotte.

Donovan Clingan will be a solid defender on day one

In his sophomore season at UConn, Clingan averaged 2.5 blocks per game. At 7'2 265 pounds, he will be a solid low post defender and should be able to reject shots at the rim. He's pretty mobile as well and might be able to switch on to wings in guards in spurts to alter their shots on the perimeter as well. He's not super laterally quick, but can hold his own if the situation warrants it. Like pick and roll and in transition. We should see his impact on that end of the floor right away.

Lob city Charlotte could be real thing

Being a 7'2 target around the rim makes it a lot easier to score in the painted area. Playing with LaMelo Ball will create a lot of angles on the floor that he will be able to manipulate. That's where Clingan comes in. After Ball penetrates and draws the defense in, Clingan could be ready for the easy lob. He shot over 64% his two years in school and that should translate well to the pros. It will be an adjustment with other seven footers in the NBA, but he will figure it out, and maybe with the Hornets.

The front court depth would be legit

Mark Williams only appeared in 19 games for the Hornets in the 2023-24 season. He could very well still be the starter even if Clingan is added. Either way it will provide depth at the center position to beef up their front line. Regardless of who starts, both guys can alter shots around the rim. Plus, if they decide to keep Nick Richards, they can have three guys that can play some minutes at the five. Unfortunately they're not known for spacing the floor, but it's still a nice luxury to have.

What they'll do with their pick is up in the air. Clingan's name might be called earlier than what we could expect. Some mock drafts have him going number one overall to the Atlanta Hawks. It's also possible he could go late in the lottery. Everyone's name is unintentionally playing musical chairs in the lottery. It's a daunting task to try to predict who will land where with no clear cut number one guy.