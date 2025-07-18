The Miami Dolphins have not won a playoff game in 25 years. Regardless, this franchise has produced some of the best Dolphins teams ever. The greatest Dolphins teams ever are still celebrated today, and have a record no one else has. Now, it's time to examine these teams and assess their rankings.

10. 2008 Dolphins

After going 1-15 in 2007, no one expected Miami to do anything in 2008. Then, coach Tony Sparano led Miami to an 11-5 record and an AFC East title. Quarterback Chad Pennington and running back Ronnie Brown led the team on offense. Thus, it set them up for an AFC Divisional Round showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Although they were the home team, the Phins could not measure up. Instead, the offense stalled, and they fell 27-9 to the Ravens, ending what was a fantastic turnaround of a season.

9. 1994 Dolphins

Miami was solid this season, going 10-6, as coach Don Shula was already headed toward the end of his coaching career. After missing a majority of the 1993 season, Dan Marino had a great comeback.

Marino led the Phins to a 27-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wildcard. Significantly, it wound up being the last game of Joe Montana's career. But the Phins could not continue, losing a nailbiter 22-21 to the San Diego Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round. While they were not one of the greatest Dolphins teams ever, they were still a good team.

8. 1990 Dolphins

Marino was solid this season, passing for 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions for 3,563 yards. Also, he led them to a 12-4 record and an AFC East title. The Phins would start things with a 17-16 win over the Chiefs in the AFC Wildcard Round. Unfortunately, their defense would struggle, losing 44-34 to Jim Kelly and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. It would turn one of the greatest Dolphins teams ever into an unfortunate playoff exit.

7. 2000 Dolphins

This was the first season following the end of the Marino era. Now, it was time for something new. Jay Fiedler was the new quarterback and looked to make his mark. After finishing with an 11-5 record, the Dolphins won the AFC East. Therefore, it gave them a date with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts 23-17 in overtime in the AFC Wildcard. Unfortunately, they fell short in the AFC Divisional Round, losing 27-0 to the Oakland Raiders.

6. 1992 Dolphins

Some of the greatest Dolphins teams ever have just fallen short because of one thing or another. After winning the AFC East with an 11-5 record, this team looked like it had a chance to make it to the Super Bowl.

Miami started things off with a 31-0 blanking of the Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round. Unfortunately, this was another season of disappointment, as the Dolphins lost 29-10 at home to the Bills in the AFC Championship.

5. 1971 Dolphins

Before reaching the record-breaking season, the Phins had to struggle. Ultimately, this was the season when they made it to the Super Bowl for the first time. Shula had just come over from the Indianapolis Colts and was slowly turning this team into a contender. Then, they went 10-3-1 and won the AFC East.

Miami would win a thriller in overtime against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Next, they blanked the Colts 21-0 in the AFC Championship. While they looked poised to match up well with the Dallas Cowboys, they ultimately fell short, falling 24-3. This was one of the best Dolphins teams ever, and it was setting the stage for a historic run.

4. 1982 Dolphins

The 1982 team was a precursor to a better franchise that would consistently make the playoffs and fall short. Shula was still the coach and hoped to make an impact by winning his third Super Bowl. Despite a strike-shortened season, the Phins found their groove and went 7-2-1.

Miami would start the playoffs with a 28-13 win over the New England Patriots in the AFC Wildcard Round. Next, they defeated the San Diego Chargers 34-13 in the AFC Divisional Round, avenging a loss from the previous season. The Dolphins' defense shut out the New York Jets 14-0 in the AFC Championship. Thus, they had a date with the Washington Redksins in the Super Bowl.

Miami started hot, leading 7-0 after the first quarter and 17-10 at halftime. Unfortunately, a second-half collapse would seal their fate, and they fell 27-17 in the Big Game.

3. 1984 Dolphins

When fans think of the greatest quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl, they often remember this season. While Marino is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, this would be the only season in which he made it to the Super Bowl. This is also one of the best Dolphins teams ever to lose a title game.

The Dolphins took care of business, going 14-2 and winning the AFC East. Then, they demolished the Seattle Seahawks 31-10 in the AFC Divisional Round. Miami followed this up with a 45-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, setting up the stage for a Super Bowl showdown with Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Phins had a chance, as they led 10-7 after the first quarter. Unfortunately, their defense completely collapsed in the second quarter, allowing 21 points, and falling behind 28-16 at halftime. Marino and the Dolphins could not recover, falling 38-16 in Marino's only appearance in the Super Bowl.

2. 1973 Dolphins

This team was coming off a record-breaking season (more on that below). Now, they had to do something that came close to an encore. The Dolphins did that and more, going 12-2 to win the AFC East.

Miami started the playoffs with a 34-16 shellacking of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. Then, they defeated the Raiders 27-10 in the AFC Championship. It would set them up for a showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in the Big Game.

The Phins jumped right on them, scoring 14 points in the first quarter before eventually building a 17-0 halftime lead. Ultimately, the defense was too much for the Vikings, and the Dolphins would win 24-7, claiming their second straight Super Bowl.

1. 1972 Dolphins (perfection)

This is the greatest NFL team of all time to many people. Amazingly, this squad went 14-0 in the regular season, winning all of their regular-season games. The Dolphins started the playoffs with a 20-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round. Then, they played a road game against the Steelers. At the time, the AFC Championship was not determined by best record, but instead on a rotational basis. Regardless, the Phins overcame the Steelers, winning 21-17 in the AFC Title Game.

The Dolphins then battled the Redskins in the Super Bowl. As many expected, this turned into a defensive slugfest. Miami struck first with a touchdown in the first quarter before scoring their only other touchdown in the second. Subsequently, they would go on to hold off the Skins to seven points, completing what is still the only perfect season in NFL history.