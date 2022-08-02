Chase Claypool’s bold prediction for George Pickens will have Steelers fans hyped

Chase Claypool knows a thing or two about being a highly-touted young wide receiver in the NFL. This has been the role he’s filled for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first two seasons in the league, and to some extent, he’s been able to live up to the lofty expectations people have had of him.

This time around, however, Claypool is passing the baton, so to speak. The 24-year-old just came out with a very bold prediction about rookie George Pickens and what the immediate future holds for the former Georgia standout (h/t NFL on Twitter)

“I think he’s gonna be the best rookie receiver in the NFL,” Claypool claimed.

The Steelers scooped up Pickens as the 52nd overall pick during the 2022 NFL Draft. He isn’t exactly a superstar (or at least not yet), but it is clear that Chase Claypool is very high on his new teammate. So much so, that Claypool believes that Picken is going to emerge as the top WR in his class this coming season.

That’s an undeniably bold prediction from Claypool, but based on what we’ve seen from Picken in camp thus far, this young man might actually have what it takes to live up to his teammate’s extremely high expectations.

One play that stands out, in particular, is Picken grabbing a Mitchell Trubisky long ball down the middle:

Mitch Trubisky to George Pickens deep over the middle. This is what the people want to see #steelers pic.twitter.com/0ynM5qcw8C — smitty in the streets (@smittywerbin1) July 30, 2022

As soon as the rookie snagged the ball from the air, the crowd in attendance erupted with cheers. There’s going to be much more where that came from if Picken plays like this in 2022.