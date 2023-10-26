A four-year starter at point guard for the Providence Friars, Doris Burke has followed up her highly decorated playing career by becoming one of the most popular TV analysts in sports. The 57-year-old recently signed a multi-year extension with ESPN, cementing herself as a fixture of basketball coverage for the foreseeable future. Let's dig into Doris Burke's net worth in 2022.

Doris Burke's Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $4 million

Doris Burke's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. This is according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Burke was born Doris Sable on April 11, 1965, in West Islip, New York. When she was seven, her family moved to Manasquan, New Jersey, where she grew up the youngest of eight siblings. The future analyst's fascination with basketball was apparent at a young age. She began her career in the sport when she was in second grade. The New York native then continued to high school as a student-athlete, immersing herself in the game. During her stint as a point guard for Manasquan High School, Burke garnered the interest of several colleges.

Doris Burke's playing career

Burke eventually took her talents to Providence, Rhode Island, where she joined the Providence College women's basketball team. The young point guard took the helm as the Friars' primary playmaker during her freshman season, leading the Big East in assists. She finished her Providence tenure as the program's all-time leader in assists.

Burke earned All-Big East honors once in her career and was part of the conference's All-Tournament Team twice. In 1987, her last year with the Friars, Burke received the honor of Providence's Co-Female Athlete of the Year. She was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2000.

Doris Burke's early broadcasting career

After college, Burke harnessed her basketball mind off the court, standing out as a pioneer and trailblazer in the male-dominated world of sports coverage. In 1991, Burke joined ESPN and slowly worked to the NBA beat. Throughout that decade, she worked in radio as an analyst for Providence's women's games. Burke also became part of the network's WNBA coverage and was the New York Liberty's primary voice in television and radio for several years.

In the 2000s, she continuously broke barriers in basketball coverage, becoming the first woman to commentate games for the New York Knicks and men's Big East Tournament. From 2009 until 2019, Burke became a fixture in the NBA Finals as a sideline reporter. In 2017, she made history again by taking on a full-time NBA analyst role during the regular season, becoming the first woman at the national level to do so. Her voice is also familiar to NBA 2K enthusiasts, appearing as a sideline reporter in all of the game's editions since 2K11.

Burke is highly accomplished away from the game, too. She earned her bachelor's degree in health service administration and social work. She also worked her way to a master's degree in education. In 2005, Burke even received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater.

In the early 1980s, Doris Sable married Gregg Burke. The couple went on to have two children before ending their marriage after more than two decades.

Doris Burke's future at ESPN

Most recently, Burke signed a multi-year extension with ESPN to cover the NBA. According to Yahoo! Sports, ESPN promised that the veteran analyst will be involved in several “high profile” games throughout the upcoming regular seasons and playoffs. She will also call Finals games on ESPN Radio and will be seen on ABC's Sunday coverage of marquee NBA matchups. Burke is now on the “A-Team” for ESPN's broadcasts, along with Doc Rivers and Mike Breen. She and Rivers replaced Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

With her pioneering work as one of the most prominent names in NBA coverage, Doris Burke has stood out time and time again as a peerless basketball analyst. Burke has amassed a net worth of $4 million for her outstanding career.

