Wondering how to clear the current ongoing pre-wipe event? Here is our guide to the Down The Rabbit Hole Part 1 quest in Escape from Tarkov.

Likely as a part of its pre-wipe events, Escape From Tarkov currently has a limited-time questline. If you want to take part in it, then don't worry. Here is our guide to Part 1 of the Down The Rabbit Hole quest line, which is now live in Escape From Tarkov.

The event started back on December 2, with the Escape From Tarkov X (formerly Twitter) account posting a video of a man looking at a computer. The video then showed a man with a cat head on the video, talking about the game's TerraGroup, among other things. This added the Down The Rabbit Hole quest line in the game, which players can now take part in.

Down The Rabbit Hole – Part 1 Guide

Down The Rabbit Hole – Part 1 has the following objectives:

Eliminate Scavs on Woods – 0/15

Obtain the encrypted drive

To find the encrypted drive, players must head over to either Scav Bunker or the Container Camp. Here are the possible spawn locations for each location:

Scav Bunker On a package in the left back corner after entering Under a pillow on the sofa In the cooking pot on top of the wooden table

Container Camp Inside the isolated white container with a grenade box Under a sack on the matters in one of the containers On the stool on the top container Under the blanket on the bed in the top container



As for the Scav eliminations, players can just roam around the map's various points of interest to rack up their Scav kills. Common Scav spawn points include Village, Dillapitated Village, Scav Bunker, Container Camp (so you can kill two birds with one stone), and the EMERCOM Camp. Do take note, however, that other players will also be competing for Scav kills, so take care when roaming around.

Upon completion, players will receive the following rewards:

+11,500 EXP

Prapor Rep +0.03

70,000 Roubles 73,500 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 1 80,500 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 2

1× FORT Defender-2 body armor

After completing the quest, Down The Rabbit Hole – Part 2 will immediately unlock, allowing players to continue with the questline.

That's all for our guide for the Down The Rabbit Hole Part 1 quest in Escape From Tarkov. The game is available on PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.