Published November 15, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Heading into the final stretch of the 2022 NCAA season, the Heisman race is starting to narrow down. While several players around the country have made their case, with each passing week, the pool has gotten smaller and smaller.

As in recent years, a quarterback will likely raise the Heisman trophy once again. And it will be a quarterback who has put his team in a position to win a national championship.

At the moment, players such as Hendon Hooker, Caleb Williams, and C.J, Stroud all find themselves atop the Heisman conversation. They have all been elite this season, while also being consistent.

Hendon Hooker has led Tennessee to a 9-1 record while dominating both on the ground and through the air. He has thrown for 2,888 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He has added another 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has put together yet another elite-level season. With Ohio State currently occupying a spot in the college football playoff, Stroud has thrown for 2,750 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

Caleb Williams and USC have been dominant this season. They currently sit at 9-1 and are first in the Pac-12. With their success, Williams has thrown for 3,010 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He has also rushed for 283 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

All three of the mentioned quarterbacks have played at a level worthy of taking home the Heisman. But if at any point they struggle, several players have the potential to move up and take their spot.

Here are 3 underrated Heisman Trophy candidates

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Oregon’s Bo Nix has put together a strong season in 2022. While leading the Ducks to an 8-2 record, Nix has been a star for this team.

Nix has managed to make his presence felt both on the ground and through the air. He has also single-handedly kept this Oregon team in games at times.

Through the air, Nix has thrown for 2,775 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Nix has also been elite on the ground, rushing for 516 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 14 touchdowns rank sixth in the nation.

But with his success, Nix and Oregon have still recorded two losses this season. After losing 49-3 to Georgia in Week 1, Oregon looked like a different team. They put together eight straight wins, including two over ranked teams. But this streak came to an end on Saturday when they lost to Washington 37-34.

With two losses, Nix may be removed from the Heisman conversation. But with them taking on 13th-ranked Utah next Saturday, Nix may still be able to prove just why he belongs as a finalist.

Max Duggan, TCU

TCU’s Max Duggan has been one of the most productive players in the nation this season. He has led TCU to a 10-0 record, and they are currently ranked fourth in the AP poll. With this, they are also currently positioned to have a spot in the college football playoff.

With Duggan leading the charge for TCU, they have five wins over ranked opponents this season. This includes wins over Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Texas. With half of their total wins coming against teams currently in the top 25, it will be hard to keep Duggan out of the Heisman conversation.

Duggan himself has put together a career-defining season. He has thrown for 2,531 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. On the ground, he has added 241 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

With just two regular-season games remaining, Duggan has time to add to his Heisman resume. Over the next two weeks, TCU will take on Baylor and Iowa State. An undefeated season might be what it takes for Duggan to become a Heisman finalist.

Drake Maye, QB, UNC

UNC’s Drake Maye has been arguably college football’s biggest star this season. While leading UNC to a 9-1 record Maye has been near-perfect at times. And he has proven why he belongs in the Heisman conversation.

Maye currently leads UNC in both passing yards and rushing yards. His dominance has consistently put this team in positions to win games. He has thrown for 3,412 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Maye has also thrown for less than 300 yards just twice this season.

On the ground, he has added 584 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

With Maye’s success on the field, UNC has managed to defy expectations in 2022. In the coming weeks, they will be taking on two ranked teams in NC State and Clemson. If UNC can walk away winning both of those contests, Maye will have one of the better resumes in college football. It could be nearly impossible to keep him out of the Heisman conversion.