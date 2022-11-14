Published November 14, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Tennesee Volunteers currently sit at 9-1 and are one of the top teams in the country. They are also firmly in the conversation to have a spot in the playoffs.

Throughout the 2022 season, Hooker has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. He has thrown for 2,888 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just two interceptions over 10 games. This includes a 52-49 win over Alabama where Hooker threw for 385 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

On the ground, Hooker has added 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

With his success, and how he has led this Tennessee offense, Hooker has found himself in the Heisman conversation. On Monday, his head coach Josh Heupel voiced his support for him in the Heisman race.

Josh Heupel Via WATE Sports:

“He’s playing as high of a level as anybody I’ve had, and I’ve had Heisman guys. He’s in complete command of what we’re doing. You look at the efficiency of how he is playing, the ability to take care of the football, the dynamic plays that he’s made with his arm and his feet. We don’t look like we do offensively without him and he’s certainly deserving of being in that conversation. Got to go play the right way these last couple of weeks and I hope he has that opportunity. I believe he should.”

In the latest AP poll, Hend0n Hooker and Tennessee currently come in at fifth in the country. With just two games remaining in the regular season, they still have an opportunity to earn a trip to the college football playoff.