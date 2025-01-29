Brittney Griner is officially headed to the Atlanta Dream, ending her 11-season tenure with the Phoenix Mercury in one of the WNBA’s most significant free agency moves. The 10-time All-Star’s decision was announced Tuesday night.

Griner shared the news on Instagram with a video captioned: “New City. New journey. New Series.” The post also teased an upcoming docuseries, “Outside the Paint,” set to debut next week. The announcement quickly generated excitement, with fans and media figures flooding the comments section.

WNBA broadcaster LaChina Robinson welcomed both Griner and her wife, Cherelle, to Atlanta, writing, “Welcome to Atlanta @brittneyyvettegriner & @cherellegriner!!!!” Meanwhile, fellow players and fans echoed the sentiment, celebrating the move. Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, responded with fire emojis and later added, “Congrats my love” with a red heart emoji and champagne toasting emoji.

Griner, 34, had spent her entire WNBA career with the Mercury after being drafted first overall in 2013. A two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and league scoring champion, she now joins an Atlanta team looking to return to playoff contention after missing the postseason in 2024 with a 15-25 record.

In Atlanta, Griner will team up with star guard Rhyne Howard, who led the Dream last season with 17.3 points per game. The franchise also brought in veteran guard Jordin Canada and head coach Karl Smesko to reshape the team’s direction.

While other teams reportedly explored signing Griner, Atlanta ultimately secured her. Griner will also continue competing in the Unrivaled league’s inaugural season for Phantom Basketball Club.

Unrivaled also wished their congratulations in the Instagram video comments, commenting “BG” with a crown emoji.

Griner averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game over 315 career contests with Phoenix.

Brittney Griner's impact goes beyond the basketball court

Griner’s impact extends beyond the court, particularly following her detainment in Russia in 2022. The WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport and sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. Her case became a focal point for discussions on wrongful detentions, leading to advocacy efforts from fellow athletes, government officials and human rights organizations.

Griner’s return to the U.S. in December 2022, following a high-profile prisoner exchange, did not mark the end of her activism. Instead, she used her platform to continue advocating for other detained Americans. She became an outspoken supporter of the Bring Our Families Home campaign, which helped secure the release of multiple Americans imprisoned overseas. Her experience also strengthened her commitment to social justice initiatives, including voting rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and criminal justice reform. Throughout the 2024 WNBA season, Griner and her Mercury teammates prominently supported voting initiatives, continuing her off-court legacy of activism.