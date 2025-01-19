Brittney Griner has embraced the opportunity to stay sharp during the WNBA offseason by playing in the newly launched Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star praised the league for filling a void in her year-round training routine and providing an alternative to playing overseas.

“I feel like something was missing in my offseason; I was used to playing year-round,” Griner said ahead of the league’s Jan. 17 start, as reported by Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press.“I wanted to go back to working year-round. This is going to help me stay fresh, knocking all the dust off and being ready for when the [WNBA] comes back around.”

Co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, Unrivaled aims to offer players a more sustainable and lucrative offseason option. Collier said the league’s mission to empower players by providing both financial stability and equity opportunities.

“We are not trying to take away overseas, we want there to be other options,” Collier said, per Feinberg. “Something we knew from the very beginning is we wanted to give equity to every player that played so we can start to grow that generational wealth.”

Unrivaled gives players chance to stay and play in US during WNBA offseason

The league, based in Miami, features six teams competing in a fast-paced 3-on-3 format. With a nine-week schedule, Unrivaled allows players to maintain competitive fitness while staying close to home. For Griner, the league also provides an opportunity to expand her game and avoid the challenges of playing abroad, particularly after her high-profile detainment in Russia in 2022.

“It’s going to challenge me to play a little bit differently. I’ve been trying to evolve my game anyway, not just playing on the low post always,” she said.

Unrivaled also offers financial benefits, with salaries comparable to those overseas and the promise of timely payments. For Griner, the chance to remain in the U.S. while preparing for the upcoming WNBA season marks a pivotal shift in how players approach their offseason.

“This league is going to help me stay in the best shape ever coming back (to the Mercury),” she said.