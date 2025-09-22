On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders improved to 2-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was an especially impressive day for Washington considering that they were playing without injured starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was replaced by Marcus Mariota.

Unfortunately, more injury troubles mounted during the win over Las Vegas, as defensive back Will Harris suffered a fractured fibula that will keep him out for the rest of the season, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This being the case, the Commanders were quick to scoop up a replacement on the free agent market Monday afternoon.

“(Darnell) Savage is now signing with the #Commanders,” reported NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “…Savage is expected to play a key role in the secondary,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Fowler had reported that Savage was visiting the Commanders in the wake of the Harris injury.

Savage was a first round pick of the Green Bay Packers back in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent five years for that organization before taking his talents to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

He was released by the Jaguars last week.

As Fowler mentioned in his report, the Commanders will be relying heavily on Savage to make plays in their defensive backfield in the wake of Harris' injury. The Commanders' defense sure looked impressive on Sunday afternoon, but still lost out on most of the headlines to the offense, which was able to put up 41 points despite playing without Daniels in the lineup.

At this point, there hasn't been an official update on Daniels' status for next week's game, a road contest against the Atlanta Falcons, who were blown out by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. That game is slated to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.