The Brooklyn Nets enter the 2025-26 campaign with a new-look roster following the NBA's busiest offseason. After finishing with the league's sixth-worst record last season and falling to the eighth pick in the draft, securing a top selection in the 2026 draft will be a top priority. The team's lack of experienced ball-handlers could aid its tanking agenda.

“According to GeniusIQ tracking data, six players averaged at least three minutes of possession in their games with Brooklyn this past season. Five of those six — Dennis Schroder, D'Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons, Killian Hayes and Trendon Watford — are no longer with the organization; neither is Cameron Johnson, who ranked second on the team in points,” ESPN's Kram wrote in his column outlining key stats about each NBA team.

Schroder fueled the Nets' 10-11 start last season, which left the team with significant ground to make up in the tank race. The veteran point guard averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists on 45/39/89 shooting splits over 23 appearances before Brooklyn traded him on Dec. 15. Johnson also played a significant role while having a career-best season.

Shortly after trading Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn acquired D'Angelo Russell as a salary filler in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Russell struggled shooting the ball, his ball-handling and passing boosted the Nets' rotation. They outscored opponents by 7.6 points per 100 possessions during his minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

However, Brooklyn chose not to re-sign Russell. The same goes for Trendon Watford, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead, the Nets' point guard rotation will feature rookies Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf.

Will the Nets' roster shakeup land them a top spot in draft lottery standings?

Brooklyn's lack of investment in a veteran ball-handler appears to be a calculated decision. Rookie point guards generally struggle significantly, especially young, developmental prospects such as Demin, Traore and Saraf. Depending on three of them is a sure-fire way to ensure plenty of losses.

Cam Thomas is the Nets' only proven shot-creator entering the season. The 23-year-old averaged 22.9 points on 44/36/86 shooting splits over 91 appearances the last two seasons. Brooklyn scored 9.2 more points per 100 possessions during his minutes last season, the team's highest mark among players to play over 600 minutes.

However, Thomas' future with the Nets is bleak after he signed his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer. Restricted free agents who sign the QO almost always depart the following offseason. With Thomas set to hit unrestricted free agency next summer, Brooklyn has little incentive to feature him ahead of its rookies, especially given the team's tanking agenda.

This could point to an early-season trade, similar to Schorder's, as the most likely outcome.

Outside of Thomas, Michael Porter Jr. will enjoy an expanded role as a secondary ball-handler. However, it's difficult to envision him filling the role at the level Cam Johnson did last year. Johnson had a career-best season while shouldering increased offensive responsibilities.

The veteran sharpshooter averaged a career-high 2.4 possessions per game as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, per NBA.com stats. Brooklyn scored 0.91 points per possession on those plays. Johnson also averaged a career-high 0.8 possessions per game in isolation, with the Nets scoring 1.09 points per possession.

Meanwhile, Porter Jr. posted worse efficiency on such plays last season despite far lower volume. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 0.7 possessions per game as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. The Nuggets scored 0.89 points per possession on those plays. He averaged 0.2 possessions per game in isolation, with Denver scoring 0.84 points per possession.

The same growing pains expected for the Nets' rookies should apply to Porter Jr. as he attempts to step outside his comfort zone offensively.

Brooklyn's lack of proven offensive creators gives the team a good chance to finish near the top of the draft lottery standings. Next year's draft features three highly-touted prospects in Darryn Peterson, A.J. Dybansta and Cam Boozer. The Nets are tied with the Washington Wizards for the NBA's second-lowest win projection (20.5).