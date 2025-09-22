The Chicago Bears finally got into the win column in Week 3 after beating the Dallas Cowboys at home, 31-14. It was an excellent game for the Bears to finally show up after how they looked in their first two games. Caleb Williams also had a great game and finally looked comfortable in Ben Johnson's new-look offense, and it helped that he faced his former coach, too.

The Cowboys' defensive coordinator is the coach who drafted Caleb Williams, Matt Eberflus. After a failure of a rookie season, it was only natural that he would be asked if it was any sweeter that it came against Eberflus, but Williams did not take the bait and said that it felt good to play that well regardless.

“I don’t think it matters who. It feels great to be honest, whether it’s Matt (Eberflus) or whoever,” Williams said.

Give credit to Williams for not feeding into the drama and brushing it off, but that era is over. They are focused on improving and moving forward in the Ben Johnson era.

Sunday was Williams' best game this season, finishing with 298 passing yards and four touchdowns on 19-28 passing. He also had zero turnovers and was not sacked once.

One of the game's highlights was Williams' pitch and catch to Rome Odunze on a Flea Flicker pass.

“We have gadgets up every week. I give the staff a lot of credit,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said after Chicago’s 31-14 win that was more lopsided than the final box score suggested. “They’re going through, watching the tape, and discovering things that may or may not fit.

Article Continues Below

“Whether it was Dallas this year or some of the stuff we were watching of Chicago’s defense from yesteryear … that was really a staff find and we worked it all week and felt comfortable calling it this week.”

Tom Brady also commented on what is going into this Ben Johnson offense and how the Dallas defense seemed to have zero answers.

“It’s a lot of misdirection, a lot of multiplicity,” Brady said during the third-quarter scoring drive that extended Chicago’s lead to 17. “If you’re Eberflus, you’re kinda standing there [wondering], ‘What do we stop?’

“Do we stop the downhill runs to Swift? Do we stop the end-arounds? Do we stop DJ Moore in the backfield? Of course, they’ve got [Odunze]. They’ve got a lot of guys to deal with, not to mention all the gadget plays that you know Ben Johnson has like 19 more on his call sheet than anybody in the NFL does.”

If you're a Chicago fan, this has to be a sign of excitement. Although it was against a bad defense for the Cowboys, this shows Williams's potential.