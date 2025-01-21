It was revealed on Tuesday that Brittney Griner, who has spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, is planning to enter free agency, according to Doug Feinberg of apnews.com. Griner's WNBA free agency decision is important, as it gives teams another star player to potentially pursue. Should the Dallas Wings pursue Griner this offseason?

Dallas' current roster

Teams in need of a center will obviously be the favorites for Griner. Teaira McCowan and Kalani Brown are the Wings centers. McCowan is one of the better centers in the league, and Dallas may be hesitant to move on from her. The opportunity to add Griner may cause them to consider the possibility, though.

The Wings could also add Griner and create one of the best center duos in the WNBA with Griner and McCowan on the same roster. At 34 years old, Griner would benefit from getting extra rest. Griner and McCowan could split time on the floor regardless of who starts.

Will the Wings realistically be able to sign Brittney Griner?

Wings star Satou Sabally is expected to be traded. Although the possibility of drafting Paige Bueckers first overall is intriguing, Dallas still surely wants to add another star alongside Arike Ogunbowale. There are no guarantees that the Wings will be able to add a star in a potential Sabally trade.

Signing Griner would make sense from that standpoint. The Wings will have more money to spend from a long-term standpoint if Sabally is traded as well.

Griner is 34 years old, though. She may want to join a team with serious WNBA Finals aspirations in 2025. The Wings' future is bright given the possibility of drafting Bueckers and Ogunbowale leading the way, but Dallas isn't expected to make a championship run this year.

Nevertheless, if the Wings make it clear to Griner that they plan to compete within the next few years, the Mercury star may consider signing in Dallas.

So should the Wings pursue Brittney Griner in WNBA free agency? At the very least, Dallas could reach out and see if a deal is realistic.