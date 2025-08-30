The Atlanta Dream fans were called out by Rhyne Howard after their loss against the Las Vegas Aces, and it was because of what they were doing in the fourth quarter. With the Aces leading late in the quarter, A'ja Wilson was at the free-throw line, and the crowd started chanting MVP chants toward her.

That didn't sit right with Howard, and she mentioned it after the game.

“This is a challenge. We rely on our fans, and when they pick and choose who they want to cheer for and come in and make it feel like an away game for us and a home game for the other team, it's easy to go on a run like that,” Howard said. “Especially with the playoffs coming up. You want to see Gamecocks, we have Gamecocks on our roster. The last game, we had MVP chants for one of our players. Don't get here and switch up because of one player.

"You wanna come see Gamecocks, we have Gamecocks on our roster… it's easy to lose momentum when you have other people cheering against you." Dream guard Rhyne Howard on the home fans cheering for the Aces & A'ja Wilson last night.

“Yes, we do make mistakes. But it's easy to lose momentum when you have other people cheering against you.”

Before their game against the Dallas Wings, head coach Karl Smesko was asked if the team had any discussion about Howard's comments.

“We haven’t had any talks any about it. I support Rhyne,” Smesko said. “We’re in agreement that we want to have the strongest home court advantage we could possibly have here. We have great fans, we really appreciate it, and I think home court advantage will make a difference in the playoffs. For us to get homecourt advantage, we still have some work to do, so we can’t let any opportunity go by.”

It seems like everybody on the team was on the same page, and with the Dream officially clinching a playoff spot, if they are able to get homecourt, the fans will be critical.

Rhyne Howard makes WNBA history against Wings

Howard came out in the next game and backed up her comments with a big game, finishing with 24 points, six made 3-pointers, and six blocks. With that stat line, she became the first player in WNBA history to record six-plus blocks and six-plus 3-pointers made.

“I don’t know if I was extra locked in, but I was due for a good game,” Howard said after the game. “My teammates found me for open shots, and I was able to knock them down. As far as the blocks, that’s just making the right plays on defense and going to get it.”

“Whenever you do something that’s the first time in WNBA history, that's pretty special,” Smesko said. “So she had just an outstanding game, and it was great to see.”

These are the type of games that Howard is capable of, and when she plays like that, the Dream are always going to have a chance to win a game. Coming down the stretch of the season, every game they play will be important for them, especially if they want home-court advantage in the first round and beyond.