With one game remaining in the regular season, the Atlanta Dream are in sole possession of the No. 8 seed in the WNBA playoffs. For weeks, they've been battling with the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky for the final spot, and they now see themselves at the top. Unfortunately, they have all but secured the spot, and it will come down to the last game to decide if they're in, or if the Mystics and Sky get in.

For the Dream to secure the No. 8 seed, all they have to do is defeat the New York Liberty. The Liberty recently clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to sit their key players. They could also take the route of playing everybody in order to not get rusty going into the postseason. Nonetheless, the Dream are going to have to handle their business if they want to get in.

Another way for the Dream to get in the playoffs is if they, the Sky, and the Mystics all lose. Since the Dream are already in sole possession of the No. 8 seed, the Sky and Mystics losing won't have any affect on them, regardless of what they do against the Liberty.

With it all coming down to the one game and all the intense matchups that the Dream have been in down the stretch of the season, there's no doubt that they'll be ready to face the Liberty.

If the Dream win, they're in the playoffs

Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright has continued to harp on the team fighting to get in the playoffs, and that's exactly what they've been doing to get where they are now.

“We said that these last games we were gonna have to fight for our lives, fight for our playoff lives, and that's exactly what they're doing, win, lose, or draw,” Wright said before their game against the Chicago Sky. “They've been relentless at just taking punches, throwing punches, and fighting.”

The Dream have had a roller coaster of the season, with injuries mostly affecting them. Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard suffered injuries in the first half of the season, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Aerial Powers went down in the second half. No matter the circumstances, they've shown up and fought every night.

“Our focus and understanding of where we’re at and the predicament that we’re in is really driving us right now to play at the level we’re capable of playing at,” Wright said. “We know that at the end of the day, the only job we have to do is win. There’s preparation to do that, but right now we’re focused on the journey of things that it takes to win games.”