Actress Drew Barrymore surprised fans with a cameo in the trailer for the upcoming movie Barbie during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, per PEOPLE. While she had previously been set to host the awards show, she withdrew in support of a Hollywood writers’ strike.

Barrymore, who played the character Skipper in the clip, appeared throughout the trailer in a variety of scenes. During a faux on-set interview, she explained that she wasn’t actually cast in the role but showed up every day in costume just in case.

The actress also commented on the movie itself, stating that she was “excited for the new movie” and that Skipper is the “logical, level-headed one.” However, she is seen panicking during a scene where Barbie’s vehicle is driving without its hands on the wheel.

Barrymore also made a brief appearance during a viral moment from the trailer in which Barbie and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, contemplate spending the night together without really knowing what that would entail. Skipper pops up to suggest they spend the alone time “to make out, you goofs.”

The clip concluded with Barrymore jokingly stating that her outfit, which consisted of pink overalls and a coordinating striped shirt, was her everyday attire. She even mentioned that she had previously shown up on the set of Little Women, which was directed by Greta Gerwig, who is also directing Barbie.

Due to Barrymore’s decision to withdraw from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the show was presented in pre-recorded clips and acceptance speeches, which were chosen by fans. Nonetheless, the surprise cameo from the actress provided an unexpected highlight for viewers.