Drew Lock places bid for QB1 with impressive preseason showing

For the first time since head coach Pete Carroll was hired, the future of the Seattle Seahawks looks troublesome. The team traded former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos earlier in the offseason and are now searching for a new starting quarterback.

Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock are locked into a position battle and through training camp, it appeared Smith had the edge. Even Carroll’s first depth chart had Smith listed as the starter. This is likely due to Smith’s familiarity with Seattle’s offense.

After Saturday’s loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears the gap has shrunken and Lock is now a real threat to overtake Smith and start week 1.

Smith started the game and completed 10 of his 15 passes for 101 yards. He also added one rushing touchdown.

Lock, on the other hand, completed 11 of his 15 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

This QB battle is tight so the little things matter. Smith and Lock had the same amount of attempts but Lock was more efficient with his opportunities. He just showed greater poise and control of the offense.

The Seahawks are in rebuild mode and are unlikely to make the playoffs this season. Smith is a journeyman, who is unlikely to be the future of the franchise. Lock is still young and has room for growth but he needs to improve rapidly to discourage the team from selecting his replacement in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It appears Lock knows this and is looking to prove his doubters wrong.