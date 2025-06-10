Jun 10, 2025 at 10:33 AM ET

The Seattle Seahawks are ready to make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. Seattle made several big moves this offseason, including trading away Geno Smith and replacing him with Sam Darnold. Now the Seahawks have made another big move to extend a core specialist through the rest of the decade.

The Seahawks have signed punter Michael Dickson to a four-year contract worth $16.2 million per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He is now locked up through the 2029 NFL season.

Dickson is now the highest-paid punter in the NFL.

Dickson chose a great time to push for a new contract. His extension comes on the heels of multiple other NFL punters receiving contract extensions.

The Raiders locked up AJ Cole on a four-year, $15.8 million contract at the end of May. Then the Jaguars extended All-Pro Logan Cooke on a four-year contract on Monday.

By signing after these punters, Dickson helped guarantee that he gets the mantle of highest-paid punter in the league.

The Seahawks selected Dickson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been incredible in Seattle, playing every single game of his NFL career.

Dickson earned All-Pro honors during his rookie season and has been a great punter ever since. He has a career average of 42.9 net yards per punt and was even the highest-graded punter in the NFL in 2024 per Pro Football Focus.

This contract is well deserved by Dickson.

Seahawks are finally ready to succeed under head coach Mike Macdonald

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has finally had the chance to sculpt the team's roster to fit his image.

Now that Seattle looks more like a Macdonald team on paper, it will be interesting to see them in action later this fall.

It is hard to overstate how important the 2025 offseason has been to the Seahawks.

The team came out firing during NFL free agency. Quarterback moves aside, the Seahawks also made a big move by signing Cooper Kupp to replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They also extended Ernest Jones IV on a multi-year extension and added an edge rusher in Demarcus Lawrence.

Seattle also crushed the 2025 NFL Draft, adding important players like Grey Zabel, Nick Emmanwori, and a talented developmental quarterback in Jalen Milroe.

The Seahawks have all the pieces they need to compete for an NFC West title in 2025. Now they just need to get it done on the field.