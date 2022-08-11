Seahawks: 3 biggest surprises from Pete Carroll’s first depth chart for 2022

With the start of preseason finally, here, teams are beginning to release their first unofficial depth chart.

Recently, head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks released their first unofficial depth chart of the season.

Hey look an unofficial Seahawks depth chart. Take it with a grain of salt, of course. But hey, it's here. pic.twitter.com/WVRRAPOq28 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 9, 2022

The Seahawks’ first depth chart had multiple interesting choices. Several players that were projected to be starters aren’t listed with the first team yet. Both the offense and defense will have rookies play critical roles. And the starting quarterback job could soon have a clear-cut answer.

Much of the depth chart shuffle is due to the off-season trade centered around star quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they knew they were headed for some sort of a reset.

The Broncos trade netted the Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive tackle Shelby Harris. They also obtained multiple draft picks, including the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Seahawks used this pick to add Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

With this team, being led by Pete Carrol, they will expect to still be competitive this upcoming season. They may not have Russell Wilson at the helm anymore, but they still have a talented offense headlined by D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The depth chart boasts several surprising choices by head coach Pete Carroll.

3 Biggest Surprises from Pete Carroll’s First Seahawks Depth Chart For 2022

3. Abraham Lucas is the RT2

The Seahawks added Washington State tackle, Abraham Lucas, with the 72nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Lucas was a standout while in college. He allowed just four total sacks throughout his four collegiate seasons. In total, he also allowed just 49 total pressures and had just 11 penalties called on himself while playing in 3,006 total offensive snaps.

Lucas was able to cement himself as a solid pass blocker while at Washington State. According to PFF, Lucas had a pass blocking grade of at least 85.0 in three of his four collegiate seasons.

At the moment, Lucas is slotted in as the second-string right tackle on this Seahawks offense. He is listed behind Jake Curhan.

When the Seahawks drafted Lucas, there was a chance that he could earn the starting job. In recent training camp practices, Abraham Lucas has been taking reps with the first team.

This could be a sign that Abraham Lucas is soon set to earn a starting position. But that would also mean that the Seahawks would be starting two rookie tackles. This may be something they’re not comfortable doing just yet.

2. The QB competition could be taking a turn

Based on the initial depth chart, it seems like the Seahawks’ starting quarterback battle could be taking an interesting turn.

At the moment, Geno Smith is listed as the starter. Drew Lock, who the Seahawks acquired from the Broncos, is slotted in as the current QB2.

Geno Smith has spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks. He served as Russell Wilson’s backup during this stretch and stepped in as the starter during his absence last season.

Smith served as the starter for three games in 2021. When on the field, he threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns. He threw just one interception but had a record of 1-2.

Throughout Smith’s career, he has played in 45 games and has been on four different teams. He has thrown for 6,917 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.

Drew Lock looks to bring competition to this quarterback room. He struggled throughout last season with the Broncos but has shown flashes of how good he can be.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2019, Lock has played in 24 games. He has thrown for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

Now, as Lock arrives in Seattle, he looks to earn another starting job. Throughout training camp, he has made big plays that have put Pete Carroll and the Seahawks coaching staff on notice.

Back-to-back TD throws from Drew Lock to Tyler Lockett in the red zone. Put just enough air on both in the corner of the end zone. Lockett made a brilliant twisting-in-mid-air catch on the second over Coby Bryant. Lock is still behind the No. 2 OL but with starting WRs mixed in. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 10, 2022

With the preseason about to be underway, this quarterback job could still be up for grabs. Drew Lock could very well end up as the starter of this unit.

1. Kenneth Walker is the RB2

The Seahawks could have one of the most underrated running back rooms in the NFL.

At the moment, they have penciled in Rashaad Penny as their starter. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker and veteran back DeeJay Dallas are both slotted in at RB2. They also have Travis Homer, who has started for this unit in the past, as the fourth-string back.

With the retirement of Chris Carson, the starting job could still be up for grabs. Kenneth Walker out of Michigan State has the sort of skill set that could allow for him to become a starter.

Penny has legitimate experience as a starter. Last season he appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks. He ran for 749 yards and six touchdowns on 119 attempts.

Kenneth Walker was a force while in college. In his lone season at Michigan State, he ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Remember when Kenneth Walker III scored 5 TDs vs Michigan 🤯#Spartans #MSU pic.twitter.com/vagJSjRblC — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) February 11, 2022

If Walker can catch fire before the start of the season, he could make a case to earn the starting job.