The Seattle Seahawks were a surprisingly competitive team in 2024. Seattle finished the season with 10 wins and nearly made the NFC playoffs. Now there is reason for optimism after Seattle signed Sam Darnold as their new quarterback.

Darnold had a fantastic 2024 campaign in Minnesota. If he delivers even a fraction of that production with the Seahawks, there's no telling how far they could go. But that is a big if.

The Seahawks deserve a lot of credit for making multiple bold moves this offseason. They flushed out players on bloated contracts, made some big trades, and added several talented rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL training camps open up in just a few weeks. There is no guarantee that every roster is completely settled before camp. Especially a team like the Seahawks that made plenty of changes already this offseason.

Below we will explore three sneaky Seahawks trade candidates entering training camp later in July.

Is it finally time for the Seahawks to move on from Noah Fant?

The end of the road for Noah Fant could be coming sooner rather than later.

Fant's production has decreased ever since being traded to the Seahawks. He had 68 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns during his last season with the Broncos. Fant has never had that level of production since.

The 2024 season was a positive sign, with 48 receptions for 500 yards and a touchdown.

But the problem is competition.

The Seahawks added rookie Elijah Arroyo during the 2025 NFL Draft. Arroyo has all of the necessary skills to challenge Fant for a starting job as early as this season.

Fant is in the final year of his contract and has a whopping $13.41 million cap hit in 2025.

He could make sense as a trade candidate around the NFL's trade deadline. Especially because that would lower his cap hit for any team trading for him.

If Seattle does not trade Fant, he will most likely not be re-signed after the 2025 season. So in my mind, it makes sense to try and get some future assets for him as soon as possible.

Uchenna Nwosu could be an appealing trade piece for a contending team

Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is not the player he was earlier in his career. But that does not mean he is without a place in the NFL.

Nwosu signed a three-year, $45 million contract with Seattle in 2023. He earned that contract after logging nine-and-a-half sacks and 66 total tackles for the Seahawks in 2022.

At the time, the hope was the Nwosu would become a three-down starter who could post double-digit sacks each season. Unfortunately, he never came close to his 2022 production ever again.

Nwosu has logged just 30 total tackles and three sacks over the past two seasons combined. He does not seem to be a good fit in Mike Macdonald's defense. Nwosu is also getting older, which could account for some of his production slump.

The right move for Seattle could be trading Nwosu to a contender.

One benefit would be getting rid of Nwosu's bloated contract. He has a $11.85 million cap hit in 2025, which balloons to $20.02 million in 2026. That is a ton of cap space allocated to, at best, a backup player.

Thankfully, a large amount of those cap hits is prorated from Nwosu's signing bonus. As a result, any team trading for him would only take on a $4 million cap hit in 2025 and $11.51 million in 2026. That makes Nwosu a somewhat reasonable one-year patch at edge rusher.

But which teams would even want Nwosu?

There are a few NFL teams that need edge rush help ahead of 2025. Those teams include the Lions, Patriots, Jets, and Commanders.

I don't see a Nwosu trade going down because of his contract, but the Seahawks need to at least look into it as a possibility.

Could the Seahawks move Tariq Woolen at the trade deadline?

Tariq Woolen seems to have fallen from grace in Seattle.

Woolen had an incredible rookie season in 2022, logging 63 total tackles and a whopping six interceptions. He also had one pick-six.

Woolen has been a solid cornerback since then, but he has never risen to the level of his rookie season again.

What's worse is there seems to be some friction between Woolen and Mike Macdonald's coaching staff.

Seattle benched Woolen for the opening drive against Minnesota last season for violating an unspecified team rule.

“That was just a team rule thing,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “We made it right and that’s what we decided to do, what was best for the team, and we’ll move forward.”

Macdonald also had a blunt review of Woolen's previous game against the Packers.

“”It wasn't Riq's best game, but he's a guy that we're going to continue to lean on and trust to make plays for us and lock down his area of the field,” Macdonald added. “There are just a couple of plays right now per game where we want more from him, and he knows that. He’s the first one to tell you.”

Based on Woolen's response, it seems that there was something brewing beneath the surface.

“I don’t give a shit anymore,” Woolen said in response, per The News Tribune. “I really don’t care, I mean, when you do good, they gonna love you. When you do bad, they gonna talk about you.”

The Seahawks did not part ways with Woolen this offseason, which could be a positive sign.

If Woolen struggles during the first half of the 2025 season, the Seahawks could explore his market at the NFL's trade deadline.