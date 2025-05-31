Geno Smith spoke publicly for the first time Thursday since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, explaining why the move marks an exciting new chapter in his career.

The 33-year-old quarterback, now entering his 11th NFL season, expressed enthusiasm during a press conference about joining one of football’s most storied franchises. Smith cited the team's legacy, roster talent, and the chance to work under Raiders head coach Pete Carroll — his former coach in Seattle—as key reasons for embracing the opportunity.

“Everything about it,” Smith said when asked what appealed to him about joining the Raiders. “Coach Carroll, Las Vegas, the Raiders, the silver and black — this is a historic franchise. One of the most historic franchises in all of sports… to say I can wear this helmet and this logo is special to me, but the players on this team — I watched a ton of film on them — a lot of great players on this team and they’re heading in the right direction so I just wanted to be a part of that.”

Las Vegas acquired Smith from Seattle in March in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick. He later signed a two-year, $85.5 million extension in April.

Smith spent the past five seasons with the Seahawks, emerging as their starter in 2022 following Russell Wilson’s departure. He finished the 2024 season with 4,320 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while completing 70.4% of his passes and recording a 93.2 passer rating across 17 games. He also added 272 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Raiders, coming off a 4-13 season, are hoping for a turnaround under Carroll’s leadership. Smith’s familiarity with Carroll’s system and his veteran presence are expected to provide stability at quarterback entering the 2025 campaign.