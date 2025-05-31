Geno Smith spoke publicly for the first time Thursday since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders, explaining why the move marks an exciting new chapter in his career.

The 33-year-old quarterback, now entering his 11th NFL season, expressed enthusiasm during a press conference about joining one of football’s most storied franchises. Smith cited the team's legacy, roster talent, and the chance to work under Raiders head coach Pete Carroll — his former coach in Seattle—as key reasons for embracing the opportunity.

Geno Smith embraces Raiders' legacy and reunion with Pete Carroll after Seahawks trade

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, talks with quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a fourth quarter timeout against the New York Jets at Lumen Field.
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Las Vegas Raiders News
Pete Carroll and John Spytek have three hidden gems to work with this season
3 Las Vegas Raiders hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowLorenzo J Reyna ·
raiders, tyree wilson
1 Las Vegas Raiders player with most to prove at OTAsGarrett Kerman ·
Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Why Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers thinks Pete Carroll is on ‘some type of drug’Zachary Weinberger ·
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Maxx Crosby’s brutally honest message will get Raiders fans hypedBenedetto Vitale ·
Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, question mark above
Las Vegas Raiders’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonAlex House ·
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images. Raiders extend punter.
Raiders lock up 2-time All-Pro with 4-year contract extensionMike Gianakos ·

“Everything about it,” Smith said when asked what appealed to him about joining the Raiders. “Coach Carroll, Las Vegas, the Raiders, the silver and black — this is a historic franchise. One of the most historic franchises in all of sports… to say I can wear this helmet and this logo is special to me, but the players on this team — I watched a ton of film on them — a lot of great players on this team and they’re heading in the right direction so I just wanted to be a part of that.”

Las Vegas acquired Smith from Seattle in March in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick. He later signed a two-year, $85.5 million extension in April.

Smith spent the past five seasons with the Seahawks, emerging as their starter in 2022 following Russell Wilson’s departure. He finished the 2024 season with 4,320 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while completing 70.4% of his passes and recording a 93.2 passer rating across 17 games. He also added 272 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Raiders, coming off a 4-13 season, are hoping for a turnaround under Carroll’s leadership. Smith’s familiarity with Carroll’s system and his veteran presence are expected to provide stability at quarterback entering the 2025 campaign.