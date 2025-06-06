The Seattle Seahawks need a makeover, especially on the defensive end. Last October, the Seahawks engaged in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a defensive boost following a stash of injuries and three consecutive losses.

In return, they received veteran DL Roy Robertson-Harris while giving up a sixth-round draft pick. Robertson-Harris provided added depth and experience to a defensive line that was struggling.

Last season, the Seahawks finished with a poor run defense and issues on third downs. However, LB Ernest Jones IV anticipates a sea change based on what he expects to see unfold during the offseason, per John Boyle of Seahawks.com.

“I think it's going to be special,” Jones said when asked about the continuity on that side of the ball. “I'm excited. I don't want to give too much away because we've to put in the work. But, if the vision lives up to what I think, yeah, it's going to be something crazy. I like us versus anything and anybody. That's how I'll leave it.”

In March, Jones signed a $33 million deal with the Seahawks for an additional 3 years. This deal was solidified just before Jones was slated to become a free agent.

While Jones won't let in on what's next, there is no question the Seahawk's defense needs rebuilding.

The Seahawks' defense needs to make adjustments.

Defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald is looking to steer the ship in a new direction by focusing on a few critical areas. Those include execution, tackling, and gap issues, as well as turning pressures into sacks and converting third downs.

MacDonald's scheme is rooted in disguising pressure so that the offense won't know what is coming. Strengthening that approach will help generate more sacks and tackles, as well as close gaps.

Their pass rush also needs to improve in converting those pressures into sacks. Finally, the Seahawks have to do a better job at getting stops on third downs.