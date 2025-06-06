The Seattle Seahawks need a makeover, especially on the defensive end. Last October, the Seahawks engaged in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a defensive boost following a stash of injuries and three consecutive losses. 

In return, they received veteran DL Roy Robertson-Harris while giving up a sixth-round draft pick. Robertson-Harris provided added depth and experience to a defensive line that was struggling. 

Last season, the Seahawks finished with a poor run defense and issues on third downs. However, LB Ernest Jones IV anticipates a sea change based on what he expects to see unfold during the offseason, per John Boyle of Seahawks.com. 

“I think it's going to be special,” Jones said when asked about the continuity on that side of the ball. “I'm excited. I don't want to give too much away because we've to put in the work. But, if the vision lives up to what I think, yeah, it's going to be something crazy. I like us versus anything and anybody. That's how I'll leave it.”

In March, Jones signed a $33 million deal with the Seahawks for an additional 3 years. This deal was solidified just before Jones was slated to become a free agent. 

While Jones won't let in on what's next, there is no question the Seahawk's defense needs rebuilding. 

Article Continues Below
More NFL News
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh addresses Lamar Jackson’s OTA decisionQuinn Allen ·
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Derrick Henry on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Adam Sandler accepts Derrick Henry’s movie challengeZachary Draves ·
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany cheer as Texas Tech takes control of the game in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Texas Tech won 4-3.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gushes over Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady amid WCWSDouglas Fritz ·
image thumbnail
Rising Steelers rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsDouglas Fritz ·
vikings, donovan jackson
Rising Minnesota Vikings rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsGarrett Kerman ·
Giants OTAs, Thomas Fidone
Rising New York Giants rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsCameron Zunkel ·

The Seahawks' defense needs to make adjustments. 

Defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald is looking to steer the ship in a new direction by focusing on a few critical areas. Those include execution, tackling, and gap issues, as well as turning pressures into sacks and converting third downs. 

MacDonald's scheme is rooted in disguising pressure so that the offense won't know what is coming. Strengthening that approach will help generate more sacks and tackles, as well as close gaps. 

Their pass rush also needs to improve in converting those pressures into sacks. Finally, the Seahawks have to do a better job at getting stops on third downs. 