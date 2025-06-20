The Seattle Seahawks turned to minicamp to gain an idea of one 2025 partnership moving forward. They got an early taste of the Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp connection.

Darnold fuels new excitement in the Pacific Northwest as he aims to capitalize on his breakout 2024 season. Seattle and head coach Mike Macdonald will hope the ‘Hawks get that version of Darnold, not the injury ravaged one. The Seahawks even added an old rival in Kupp via NFL free agency. Darnold himself has seen what makes Kupp unique.

But the former Los Angeles Rams star Kupp and Darnold aren't the only hot takes coming out of minicamp. Seattle brings additional storylines this season. Including if there's enough talent to topple the NFC West champion Rams. And if one intriguing rookie could see action right away.

Here are three of the hottest takes now that the Seahawks are one month away from reporting to training camp.

Sam Darnold will have Matthew Stafford-like cohesion with Cooper Kupp

Kupp dominated when healthy as a trusted target for Matthew Stafford. Hence the birth of the “nine and dime” connection in L.A.

Darnold should be no different for Kupp. When healthy, Darnold is near similar in QB play.

The former top three selection throws with zip and precision when given time to throw. Darnold showed he can strike deep while with the Minnesota Vikings. He's even made off-platform throws like Stafford. The downside is Darnold's injury history.

But here's another reason why the chemistry will become instant. Darnold enters an offense that mirrors what the Vikings did under Kevin O'Connell. The only difference is Klint Kubiak plans to be a little more run-oriented. But the play actions schemes and motions are near identical to O'Connell's offensive rollout.

But guess where those principles came from? The Sean McVay offense that Kupp thrived in. Both QB and WR should have zero issue getting on the same page once September arrives.

Seattle will insert Jalen Milroe somehow someway

Highly doubt Seattle will wait until Darnold goes down for Jalen Milroe to get thrown in. Got a strong feeling Kubiak will attempt to unleash Milroe early.

Kubiak, again, looks to be implementing a run-based approach. This is perfect for the dual-threat out of Alabama too. Milroe earned comparisons to Lamar Jackson when it comes to taking off and running.

The incoming offensive coordinator now has the option to rest Darnold's arm and turn to Milroe's abilities. He's prime to keep defenses on their toes as a throwing and running threat. Milroe can even rise as a red zone option if Kubiak wants to get creative.

Milroe already stood out early during minicamp. That's a sign he's making a push for playing time — even if it means rotating with Darnold.

Seahawks will produce 1,000-yard RB, but not Kenneth Walker III

Walker will get touches. He's a past 1,00-yard back Kubiak gets to work with.

But this system looks perfect for a battering ram back like Zach Charbonnet. He rises as the 1,000-yard threat this fall.

Charbonnet raised his production higher last season. He racked up 569 yards with eight touchdowns via six starts.

The former day two pick Charbonnet is one sleeper to watch for Seattle in 2025. Kubiak's system is tailored made for a back who can bring back beast mode-like runs in the PNW.