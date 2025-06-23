As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the 2025 NFL season, the franchise finds itself at a crossroads. After two straight 9-8 campaigns and missing the playoffs, the pressure is mounting on general manager John Schneider and new head coach Mike Macdonald to deliver meaningful results. The Seahawks have already made significant changes, trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, overhauling the receiver room, and adding new faces on both sides of the ball, but one critical move remains, signing veteran pass rusher Shaquil Barrett to bolster the edge before training camp.

Despite the addition of DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency and the emergence of young talents like Derick Hall and Boye Mafe, the Seahawks’ pass rush still lacks the consistent, high-end production needed to compete in a loaded NFC West. Last season, Seattle’s defense showed flashes under Macdonald, but inconsistency on the edge was a recurring issue. Lawrence, while a proven veteran, is coming off a season marred by injury and is entering his age-33 campaign. Uchenna Nwosu and Hall have shown promise, but neither has established themselves as a true game-changer.

The Seahawks’ defensive philosophy under Macdonald is predicated on versatility, pressure, and depth, rotating multiple edge rushers to keep offenses off-balance. Adding another proven veteran like Shaquil Barrett would not only raise the floor of the pass rush but also provide invaluable leadership for a young defense still searching for its identity.

Shaquil Barrett Is The Proven Commodity

Shaquil Barrett, at 32, is far from a reclamation project. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler, a former league-leader in sacks (19.5 in 2019), and a Super Bowl champion with the Buccaneers. Even in a turbulent 2024 season, marked by a brief retirement and a late-season return to Tampa Bay, Barrett proved he still has gas in the tank. He posted 4.5 sacks in limited action for the Bucs in 2023 and remains just one year removed from being a disruptive force off the edge.

Barrett’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has made it clear: Shaq is “definitely going to play this year” and is seeking the right fit for a final run at a championship. Tampa Bay appears to be moving on, and with the Dolphins having released him, Barrett is a true free agent ready to contribute immediately.

Macdonald’s system is tailor-made for a player like Barrett. The Seahawks’ scheme relies on edge rushers who can win one-on-one matchups, drop into coverage when needed, and play with relentless energy. Barrett’s versatility, he can rush from either side, stand up or put his hand in the dirt, and even cover tight ends in a pinch, makes him an ideal rotational piece alongside Lawrence, Nwosu, Hall, and Mafe.

Moreover, Barrett’s championship pedigree and experience in high-pressure situations would be invaluable for a defense that, while talented, lacks a true veteran leader in the front seven. He’s been a mentor before, helping young Bucs defenders develop into reliable contributors during their Super Bowl run.

Addressing the Cap and Roster Dynamics

Seattle’s cap situation is tight, with a projected deficit entering the offseason. However, Barrett’s market value has dropped due to his age and recent retirement saga, making a one-year, incentive-laden deal realistic. Such a contract would allow the Seahawks to add a proven pass rusher without jeopardizing their long-term financial flexibility.

The Seahawks’ depth chart is in flux after a busy offseason. While Lawrence, Nwosu, Hall, and Mafe form a solid core, the release of Dre’Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris has left the team thin on proven edge depth. Barrett’s arrival would give Macdonald the flexibility to rotate his pass rushers, keep everyone fresh, and maximize the impact of each player.

Training camp is the ideal moment to integrate a veteran like Barrett. He brings instant credibility and can help set the tone for a defense looking to take the next step. Waiting until injuries strike or the season begins would be a mistake; Barrett’s leadership and preparation are best utilized from day one.

The NFC West remains one of the most competitive divisions in football. With the 49ers and Rams boasting elite offensive lines and dynamic quarterbacks, the Seahawks must generate consistent pressure to have a shot at the postseason. Barrett’s addition could be the difference between another year of mediocrity and a legitimate playoff push.

The Seahawks have made bold moves this offseason, but one perfect move remains: signing Shaquil Barrett. He brings production, experience, and leadership to a unit that desperately needs all three. With a defense on the cusp of greatness and a front office under pressure to deliver, Barrett could be the final piece that helps Seattle return to the playoffs and restore its reputation as one of the NFL’s most feared defenses.

It’s time for the Seahawks to act. Bring Shaquil Barrett to Seattle, and let the hunt for January football begin.