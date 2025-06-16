The Seattle Seahawks are starting to take shape under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle made a flurry of exciting moves this offseason, trading away established players like Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to make way for the next generation of Seahawks legends. They even parted ways with multiple veterans ahead of free agency.

Thankfully, the Seahawks put in some hard work this offseason to replace everyone they lost. They were big players during free agency, signing some big names like Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks also brought in a talented rookie class during the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the Seahawks have a strong foundation to build the team around moving forward.

Seattle will face some tough decisions during the next few months. The Seahawks added plenty of bodies during the offseason and will be forced to let some good players go after training camp.

But some Seahawks player might not even make it to training camp.

Below we will explore three Seahawks players who are in danger of being cut after 2025 mandatory minicamp.

Where does John Rhys Plumlee fit on Seattle's roster?

John Rhys Plumlee is one of the most unique players on the Seattle's roster heading into training camp.

Plumlee spent time at both quarterback and wide receiver during his collegiate career. He started at Ole Miss where he converted to wide receiver during the 2021 season. Plumlee transferred to UCF in 2022 and was the team's starting quarterback for the next two seasons.

Plumlee racked up rushing yards while playing quarterback at UCF, showcasing his athleticism that made him attempt to play receiver in the first place.

Another fun fact about Plumlee, he also played a few seasons of college baseball in addition to football.

Plumlee signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He ended up leaving the Steelers after he was drafted third overall in the 2024 UFL Draft. He was later waived on August 27th.

Plumlee bounced around the league during the 2024 regular season. He spend some time in Jacksonville on the practice squad, but was released in November. Then he joined Seattle's practice squad for the rest of the regular season before being signed to the active roster during the offseason.

One of Plumlee's greatest strengths and weaknesses is his ability to play multiple positions. Being a utility player can work in college football, but it is much more difficult in the NFL.

Plumlee is under contract with the Seahawks as a wide receiver. It seems incredibly unlikely that he'll ever play consider there are 11 other receivers on the roster.

There is not much room for Plumlee to compete at quarterback either after the Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe as a developmental player.

I would not be surprised if Plumlee is cut before training camp.

Tyreke Smith faces an uphill climb to make Seattle's final roster

Seahawks edge rusher Tyreke Smith is another player in serious danger heading into training camp.

The Seahawks drafted Smith in the fifth round back in the 2022 NFL Draft. Smith was considered an injury risk during his collegiate career and those concerns followed him into the NFL.

Smith missed his entire rookie season in Seattle after suffering a season-ending hip injury. He has also struggled with knee injuries and a concussion during his NFL career.

Smith played on Seattle's practice squad during 2023, though he was briefly poached by the Cardinals late in the season. He remained on Seattle's practice squad in 2024 but signed a reserve/futures contract in January ahead of the 2025 offseason.

The problem for Smith, aside from his concerning injury history, is how stacked Seattle's edge rusher position is heading into the summer.

The Seahawks signed DeMarcus Lawrence to a three-year contract worth $42 million during free agency. He joins Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, and Derick Hall as the team's top options at the position. Seattle also signed Mississippi edge rusher Jared Ivey as an undrafted free agent.

Smith must compete with the above players, plus a few other rotational players, for a spot on the team.

Smith is now 25 years old and has only played in one NFL game, where he only logged an assist. It feels like he will be the first edge rusher to be cut this offseason, and there's no reason it couldn't happen before training camp.

Is this the end of Quinton Bohanna with the Seahawks?

Quinton Bohanna is unquestionably the most talented, and experienced, player on this list.

Unfortunately, Seattle's depth on the defensive line could mean the end of Bohanna's time with the Seahawks as early as training camp.

Bohanna joined the Seahawks on the practice squad during the 2024 season.

The Seahawks already have established starters in Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II, and Leonard Williams on the defensive line. Jonathan Hankins seems to have a good hold on the backup nose tackle position, which only leaves a few depth spots available at defensive end.

This is a problem for Bohanna primarily because he plays best at nose tackle.

I want to be clear that Bohanna likely won't be cut before training camp. He deserves a chance to prove what he can do in a training camp battle.

That said, I think it is likely that he will be cut at the end of training camp.