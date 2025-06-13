The Seattle Seahawks rearranged their star power ahead of 2025. Gone is Geno Smith, in is Sam Darnold behind center. Longtime star wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone.

The new quarterback gets Cooper Kupp to throw to soon, though. Darnold already is witnessing how unique Kupp is on the field. Head coach Mike Macdonald also gets a stout defense to coach.

And that includes some underrated sleepers on the 2025 Seahawks.

One already has “underrated” plastered onto him. Another is effective when thrown onto the field on defense. The third is a power option looking to breakout.

Here are the trio of sleepers to watch in the Pacific Northwest.

Julian Love rises as major Seahawks sleeper

Love is the latest beloved defensive back for a franchise that's witnessed big personas and stellar production. He's thriving at the spot that produced Jamal Adams, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor.

Love, though, is a sleeper to the rest of the league. He quietly thrived under Macdonald's defensive scheme in his first year with the system.

Pro Football Focus is one that's high on Love. The outlet ranked him just outside of the top 10 among safeties.

“Love’s play improved significantly under head coach Mike Macdonald. His 82.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 was a career high in his sixth season and ranked seventh among all safeties. His 89.5 PFF run-defense grade ranked second at the position, too,” PFF wrote.

Love even put that production up following his 2023 Pro Bowl campaign. Yet delivered a career-best 12 pass breakups. Love has the potential to blossom in season two under Macdonald — which means a return to the league's all-star gala.

Derick Hall ignites Seahawks pass rush

Macdonald brings an embarrassment of riches in the pass rush room. Veteran and top sack leader Leonard Williams isn't alone when attacking the QB.

Derick Hall emerged too under the then first-year head coach. Hall even took a significant leap amid the regime change.

He went from zero sacks his rookie season to eight. Hall doubled his tackle for a loss total to six. He also forced two fumbles and started 14 games.

Macdonald found new methods to unleash Hall. Seattle then watched Hall disrupt offenses off of speed-to-power.

Derick Hall (no. 58) plays with some serious power for the Seahawks. Had multiple plays last Sunday where he just caved in a side of the pocket before other guys cleaned things up. Including on his game-swinging fumble return TD. pic.twitter.com/YO24UNVZ6X — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 23, 2024 Expand Tweet

Signing DeMarcus Lawrence shouldn't diminish Hall's playing time. Hall will get multiple chances to attack the passer once again. That means threatening the 10-sack mark this fall.

Love is underrated across the NFL. Hall is a hidden gem on this roster, too.

Power weapon aiming to break out in season 3

Macdonald wants to wear down defenses with the ground attack. He hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to create that reality. Kenneth Walker III is already one past 1,000-yard rusher Kubiak gets to work with…

But let's not forget about another back who silently delivered stellar results: Zach Charbonnet.

The second rounder got his feet wet in 2023 before Macdonald's arrival. But he increased his production in season two.

Charbonnet hit 569 yards, scored eight rushing touchdowns, plus racked up 909 total yards and scored one receiving TD.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pounder even has turned 64 total runs into first downs. His game isn't built for short-yardage situations. Charbonnet hits defenses with a ground-and-pound approach. And perfect for Kubiak's approach, even if it means splitting with Walker. But Charbonnet enters '25 as a 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown threat.