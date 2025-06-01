The Seattle Seahawks have entered a new era, and with it comes a new quarterback generating buzz. Sure, much of the NFL world has been fixated on the team’s major roster overhauls and coaching changes. However, the early standout from 2025 minicamp is none other than rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe. In a city that’s seen its fair share of quarterback legends, Milroe is beginning to carve his own identity. It's one that has the potential to reshape the Seahawks’ future.

Busy Brings Big Changes

Coming off an upstart first season under Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks had a respectable offseason. The defensive-minded coach tabbed Klint Kubiak to replace Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator to bring a more balanced approach. The personnel will look a bit different from when he was hired, though.

The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders and replaced him with Sam Darnold. Under Kevin O’Connell, Darnold revived his career in Minnesota. He comes with a lot more risk than Smith, but he also brings a higher ceiling if the system clicks.

Perhaps the most seismic changes came at wide receiver. Darnold won’t have DK Metcalf at his disposal after the team traded him to the Steelers. They also moved on from long-time stalwart Tyler Lockett. However, the Seahawks mitigated these losses by signing Cooper Kupp. He's a player they know well from his years terrorizing Seattle defenses as a member of the Rams. His pairing with emerging star Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives Seattle a dynamic tandem for their aerial attack.

Up front, the Seahawks sought to shore up their offensive line by drafting Grey Zabel in the first round. Seattle’s interior line had its struggles, of course. Zabel's arrival brings stability and upside to protect whoever lines up under center.

On the defensive side, Seattle doubled down on their strength. The addition of veteran pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence further bolsters a unit that ranked third in pressure rate without blitzing (36.5 percent) in 2024. Yes, Lawrence may be entering more of a rotational phase in his career. That said, his experience and leadership are invaluable. The team also added safety Nick Emmanwori to inject athleticism and versatility into a secondary that helped the Seahawks finish sixth in Defense+ last season.

Yet for all the high-profile moves Seattle made, it’s one rookie quarterback who’s commanding much of the attention at minicamp.

All Eyes on Jalen Milroe

Entering the 2025 draft, few expected Seattle to invest heavily at quarterback after acquiring Darnold. Yet when Jalen Milroe’s name was called, it signaled that the Seahawks are thinking both short- and long-term. Milroe is only the third quarterback Seattle has drafted since 2010. That fact alone speaks volumes about how highly the franchise thinks of him.

From his first minicamp practice, Milroe has approached the NFL transition with professionalism and poise. He and fellow rookie Will Rogers, an undrafted free agent, were immediately thrust into a traditional pro-style offense during drills. It notably avoided designed quarterback runs, even though Milroe rushed for 20 touchdowns during his final season at Alabama.

This wasn’t an accident. Seattle clearly wanted to see how Milroe would handle the cerebral demands of NFL quarterbacking. Throughout the sessions, he was tasked with calling plays in the huddle and delivering cadences at the line. He also executed under-center dropbacks and made multiple reads through progressions. He did all those while maintaining precise timing and rhythm on his throws.

Showing Poise and Promise

Article Continues Below

The results? Encouraging, to say the least. Sure, Milroe still has technical areas to refine as a passer. However, he showcased an ability to operate within structure and make sound decisions. He displayed composure, quick processing, and a willingness to push himself outside of his collegiate comfort zone.

Behind that early success is plenty of hard work. Milroe has been training extensively with renowned quarterback coach Jordan Palmer for over a year. This detailed attention to footwork and balance is already paying dividends.

Palmer’s tutelage has given Milroe a foundation to build from as he adapts to the pro game. His compact release, improved pocket movement, and growing confidence are already becoming evident to both coaches and teammates.

A Work Ethic That Stands Out

Beyond the mechanics, what’s perhaps most impressive is Milroe’s mental approach. Teammates and coaches alike have praised his attention to detail and willingness to ask questions. Quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph noted that Milroe is one of the first players in the building each day and often among the last to leave.

That level of preparation is exactly what Seattle hoped for when they invested in him. Milroe’s athletic gifts were never in question. Still, it’s his commitment to mastering the finer details that could ultimately separate him.

The Future Is Bright in Seattle

While Sam Darnold remains penciled in as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback for 2025, Jalen Milroe is already making a case to be the franchise’s next long-term answer under center. His early showing at minicamp has not only validated the front office’s decision to draft him but has also injected a new wave of optimism among Seattle’s fan base.

With his rare blend of athleticism, humility, and work ethic, Milroe’s developmental arc will be one of the league’s more fascinating stories to watch as the season progresses. For now, he stands as the clear rookie standout of Seattle’s 2025 minicamp—and perhaps the face of the Seahawks’ future.