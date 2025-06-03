The Seattle Seahawks bring new star power ahead of the 2025 season. Sam Darnold is now leading the offense in jamming from the Minnesota Vikings. Even old nemesis Cooper Kupp signed with the Seahawks.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has new veteran leadership to lean on. He also has Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the wideout room even in Kupp's arrival. Meanwhile, Leonard Williams continues to play at a high level on defense.

But Macdonald's second Seahawks team features some hidden gems to know about. All reside on the defensive side.

One is already labeled “criminally underrated” across the league. Another took advantage of his new surroundings by delivering a career year. The third established himself as a new fierce pass rushing option in the Pacific Northwest.

Here are the three hidden gems on the Seahawks ahead of the 2025 season.

Seahawks defensive end Boye Mafe

Macdonald's area of expertise is defense. His past Baltimore Ravens defense prided themselves on attacking the passer and forcing turnovers.

Mafe helps brings the former element. Except he's on a defense that has “too many mouths to feed” in the pass rush room, according to Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Reports' Matt Holder called Mafe “criminally underrated” back on May 19. It's easy to understand why when looking at Mafe's production.

He's collected 18 total sacks across three seasons (15 when counting 2023 and 2024). Mafe also delivered 20 career tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-4, 261-pounder has used his long arms to break up nine passes too.

Macdonald thrived with long defenders in Baltimore. Mafe showed he fits his scheme — and has shown his impact next to Williams.

Seahawks OLB Derick Hall

Hall came to the PNW with high expectations as a day two draft fall. But he produced quiet yet stellar production.

The former Auburn Tigers star exploded in season two. He tallied a new career-high eight sacks in showing his comfort through Macdonald. But his sack total wasn't the only stat that went up.

Hall piled six tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles. His edge speed collapsed pockets and forced quarterbacks into discomfort.

He now enters a second season with Macdonald's scheme. His production looks ready to increase.

Seahawks CB Josh Jobe

Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love and Coby Bryant garner the attention in this defensive backfield. But Josh Jobe is a hard defender to ignore here too. He helps top off the impressive depth in the secondary.

He's also become a rare success story. Jobe went from undrafted defender, to practice squad member, all the way to six-game starter for the Seahawks.

Jobe joined the starting lineup in Week 7 of last season. Then never looked back, as he maintained his spot on the active roster.

He eventually impressed in coverage — allowing only 28 completions his side with just one touchdown surrendered. Jobe surrendered three receptions or less in eight of his 10 games he played. He ended the season breaking up seven passes and tallying 37 tackles — both new career-best marks. Seattle went 7-4 overall when he got thrown into the lineup.

The Seahawks may have a crowded DB room. But general manager John Schneider and company brought back Jobe via a new deal signed in March. Jobe handles boundary CB duties next to the more versatile Witherspoon. He's a strong fifth DB option here and one more hidden gem for the ‘Hawks.