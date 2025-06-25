On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks brought back a familiar face. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is returning to the Seahawks on a one-year deal after recently playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffin is now an NFL vet. He has played for five different teams. He started his career in Seattle from 2017-2020. Then, he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers, and the Vikings. During his time in Seattle, he had four 59+ tackle seasons while earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

Last season for the Vikings, Griffin had two interceptions and 41 tackles (33 solo). He has made four interceptions in the last four seasons while snatching six in his four seasons in Seattle.

The former third-round pick isn't known for his interceptions. Griffin has been a reliable defensive back who isn't afraid to make a tackle. He demonstrated that in Seattle when he made 200+ tackles in four seasons.

Griffin joins an elite defensive back group. Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen are one of the top young cornerbacks in the league. At safety, the Seahawks have Coby Bryant and Julian Love. This is a unit that will disrupt opposing game plans with the ability to deflect passes, intercept them, and help with a run game. Witherspoon had 98 tackles last year, with 66 solo. He and Griffin won't be afraid to get scrappy.

Shaquill Griffin’s stats as the nearest defender in coverage in 2024: • 54 targets, 32 completions

• 82.2 rating allowed

• 2 TD/2 INT

• 6 pass breakups

Seattle's offense will look very different this season with Sam Darnold under center, throwing passes to Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. D.K. Metcalf is in Pittsburgh, while Geno Smith is now a Las Vegas Raider. The Los Angeles Rams are the favorite to win the NFC West, but the Seahawks can be a playoff team with a chance to upset their way to a divison title.