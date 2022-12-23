By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs have brought back a key member of their 2022 rotation in starting pitcher Drew Smyly.

According to the Athletics Ken Rosenthal, Drew Smyly has signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Cubs.

Smyly played a key part in the Cubs rotation throughout last season. In 22 games, he recorded a record of 7-8. In addition, Smyly pitched a total of 106.1 innings, totaling 91 strikeouts while posting an ERA of 3.47.

With the return of Drew Smyly, the current Cubs pitching rotation is identical to that of last year. Smyly will once again be playing alongside Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, and Keegan Thompson.

Injuries impacted the Cubs pitching staff heavily last season. Drew Smyly, Stroman, and Kyle Hendricks all missed time during the 2022 campaign. If they can stay healthy, they could be among the most reliable units in all of baseball.

The signing of Drew Smyly is just the latest move that the Cubs have made this offseason. Over the weekend, they made their signing of the offseason, adding an All-star in Dansby Swanson on a seven-year deal. Prior to the addition of Swanson, they also signed a former MVP in Cody Bellinger.

The Cubs finished the 2022 season with a 74-88 record. They finished third in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers and St.Louis Cardinals.

Now with the roster that they have begun to assemble, the Cubs will hope to be competitive once again in 2023. Bringing Drew Smyly back to the rotation could be a move that pays off down the road.