The Anaheim Ducks are still working through their rebuild ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, veteran players are certainly still welcome. Anaheim added Alex Killorn and Radko Gudas in NHL Free Agency this summer. And now, they are acquiring defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres.

The deal was reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli on Friday night. And the trade was later confirmed by the Sabres on Twitter. Buffalo is receiving a 2025 fourth-round draft pick in return for Lyubushkin.

Lyubushkin, 29, signed with the Sabres just last summer. He scored two goals and 14 points in his only season in Buffalo. One of his goals was a game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning back in February.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lyubushkin emerged as a fan favorite among Buffalo fans due to his play on the back end. He played a role in the incredible rise of the Sabres that saw them miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs by just one point. However, the Sabres are looking to take that next step and are giving the Russian defender a better opportunity elsewhere.

The Ducks have room to add talent essentially everywhere on their roster. Lyubushkin's role for the Ducks could come on the third pairing. Anaheim is projected to run a third pairing of Robert Hagg and Drew Helleson, according to DailyFaceoff. Lyubushkin, who is a right-shot defenseman, represents an upgrade over Helleson.

Anaheim previously acquired the 2025 fourth-round pick in this trade at the 2023 NHL trade deadline. The Ducks gained the selection from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for veteran blueliner John Klingberg.