Veteran goalie Alex Stalock has found a new home in the NHL. Stalock has signed with the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced via the league's official website. The announcement did not reveal the terms of the 36-year-old netminder's deal to be the backup of John Gibson, but Eric Stephens of The Athletic tweeted that the contract is a “one-way deal that's worth $800K.”

Prior to signing with the Ducks, Stalock played for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022-23 NHL season. During his time in Windy City, he went 9-15-2 with a 3.01 GAA and .908 saves percentage. Those are good numbers, considering how poor the overall play of the Blackhawks.

From a tanking team in Chicago, Stalock now goes to a rebuilding franchise in Anaheim, which won just 23 games last season. The Ducks had failed to win more than 30 games in any of their last four seasons. They have also not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2018.

In any case, Stalock feels blessed that he will still be in The Show for at least one more season.

“Who would have thought, if someone told me I was still playing pro hockey at 36, I'd probably have shaken my head. Even at 24. To live the dream another year is a ton of fun to play hockey,” Stalock told Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Stalock entered the NHL in 2005 when the San Jose Sharks selected him 115th overall in that year's draft. He made his NHL debut in 2011 with the Sharks and played with San Jose until he was traded by the team in 2016 to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He played his first five seasons in the league with the Sharks. He was traded by San Jose to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also played for the Minnesota Wild for four seasons before being claimed off waivers by the Edmonton Oilers and getting traded to his original NHL team in 2022.