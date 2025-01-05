The Anaheim Ducks are locking down winger Frank Vatrano. Vatrano is signing an $18 million contract extension with the team, per The Athletic.

The extension is a three-year deal, that gives the Ducks star $3 million in base salary. There are several other incentives and stipulations in the deal, that are intended to keep the winger in California for the long-term.

“Creative way for both the team and player to make it work,” Athletic reporter Pierre LeBrun said on X, formerly Twitter.

This season, Vatrano has 20 points including nine goals. In his career, he's posted 291 total points. He's played for the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, before heading to southern California. Vatrano had been the subject of a lot of Ducks trade talk before this extension was announced.

The Ducks player sent out a video on social media to talk about the deal.

“Ever since my family and I got here three years ago, fans, teammates and staff have welcomed me with open arms,” Vatrano said. “I see how bright our future is here, and we are making turns in the right direction.”

Vatrano says the goal is for him and his teammates to win a Stanley Cup for the Ducks.

Ducks hope that Stanley Cup arrives this year

Anaheim is not having a great season so far, so the Stanley Cup may have to wait. The Ducks are near the bottom of the Western Conference's Pacific Division, with a 16-18-4 record. The club does have six wins in their last 10 games.

Vatrano is third on the team in total points. He's also second in goals, so his offense is something the Ducks have come to rely on. Anaheim is looking for a division championship, which it hasn't won since the 2016-17 campaign. The Ducks have just one Stanley Cup in their relatively short history, which came back in 2007.

The Ducks host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night. The puck drops at 8:00 ET. Ducks fans undoubtedly hope that Vatrano celebrates his contract extension with a big game for the club.