The Anaheim Ducks have already traded one veteran defenseman this season — and another could be on his way out ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline. The team's front office is taking calls on Brian Dumoulin, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported earlier this week.

The 33-year-old commands a $3.15 million cap hit in 2024-25; he's set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He owns a 10-team no-trade list as part of his contract.

“Having already adding veteran blueliner Jacob Trouba and trading away defenceman Cam Fowler in separate moves, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek continues to man the phone lines,” wrote Pagnotta.

“Brian Dumoulin is in the last year of his contract and is also available. Multiple teams are in the market for a shutdown defenceman and could have interest in Dumoulin, including the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets.”

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, Dumoulin spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Seattle Kraken, chipping in six goals and 16 points over 80 games.

This season, the Biddeford, Maine native has managed zero goals and eight assists over 38 games in Anaheim. He's added a plus-2 rating along with four penalty minutes, while averaging a shade under 20 minutes of ice time per contest.

The way the Ducks' season is going, Dumoulin is almost certain to be traded before the March 7 deadline. And he isn't the only one.

Ducks almost certain to be sellers ahead of trade deadline

Now 16-18-4 after a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night, Anaheim is seventh place in the Pacific Division and a full eight points back of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference.

Although there's still a pathway for this squad to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs come April, the much more likely scenario is that it will be a seventh consecutive campaign without postseason puck for the Ducks.

For that reason, general manager Pat Verbeek should be looking to sell as much as he can to gain draft capital for the future. The executive has already been one of the league's busier GMs after acquiring Jacob Trouba and trading away Cam Fowler in separate moves.

Along with Dumoulin, forwards Frank Vatrano, Brock McGinn and Robby Fabbri are all on expiring contracts; the trio could all be getting a change of scenery before March 7.

It'll certainly be interesting to see which domino will fall next in Anaheim, but it wouldn't be surprising if, after Fowler, a couple more players are traded sometime in the next two months.

Maybe the most intriguing storyline to watch will be John Gibson's future, and whether Verbeek will finally move on from the goaltender after years of trade rumors.

The Ducks are back in action against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Sunday night. Puck is set to drop from Honda Center just past 8:00 p.m. ET.