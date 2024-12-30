Frank Vatrano is not a superstar in the NHL and any team that is pursuing the Anaheim Ducks forward in a potential trade knows that. However, Vatrano is a player with multiple skills, and his best skill is his ability to put the puck in the net. This is an asset that is always valued in the sport, and as the season reaches the halfway point and moves closer to the most crucial part of the schedule, it's value tends to increase in importance.

Vatrano is a 30-year-old forward who has played with Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Ducks. It's clear that he can snipe when he has an opportunity in the offensive zone. He had his best season a year ago when he scored 37 goals and added 23 assists for the Ducks.

If he can bring that skill to a contending team, he could be a major asset in the second half of the season and into the playoffs. Vatrano had one strong playoff run earlier in his career with the Rangers in 2022, and it is clear he would love to go on another.

Vatrano is a clutch scorer, a much-needed factor for contending team

During the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, Vatrano played in 20 games for the Rangers. He scored 5 goals and added 8 assists while putting 41 shots on goal. His 12.2 shooting percentage during that run is an indication that he can put the puck in the net in the most important games.

The other notable aspect of Vatrano's play is that he can get his shot off quickly and accurately. While he is not in the same category as Toronto Maple Leaf superstar Auston Matthews, he can change the angle of his left-handed snap or wrist shot in an instant. This allows him to confuse opposing defenders and provide significant headaches to goaltenders.

Vatrano started to show off his unique skills early in his career. He scored a hat trick for the Bruins early in his first season in the NHL, scoring three goals in a 6-2 victory over a strong Pittsburgh Penguins team on the road. Two of the goals came late in the third period and helped the Bruins clinch the game. He has since added five more hat tricks, including one with the Panthers and four more with the Ducks.

Vatrano's first team could use a scorer

The Boston Bruins are a team that is clearly familiar with Vatrano, and his original team could use a forward who can put the puck in the net.

The Bruins appear to have steadied themselves after a halting start this season that saw them fire head coach Jim Montgomery in mid-November. The Bruins have a pair of superstars in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand along with a top defenseman in Charlie McAvoy. However, Pastrnak is not putting the puck in the net at his usual rate and Marchand is an older player at age 36.

Boston is not scoring at a high enough level this season. Through their first 38 games, they have scored just 101 goals for an average of 2.66 goals per game and if they are going to secure a playoff spot and advance this year, they are going to need clutch scoring.

The Bruins last won the Stanley Cup in 2011, and while their main stars were Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Marchand, they got clutch scoring that year from Michael Ryder, Nathan Horton and Rich Peverley. Vatrano fits in a category with those supporting players.

Wild playing well but could use more scoring

The Minnesota Wild have gotten off to an excellent start this season and they find themselves in second place in the Western Conference's Central Division.

They are trying to run down the Winnipeg Jets, but the Wild could use a bit more goal scoring at this point in the year. They have scored just 107 goals in their first 36 games, and that 2.97 goals per game average is certainly better than Boston's mark, but it may not be enough to make them a legitimate threat to reach their goals.

The Wild are led by Kirill Kaprizov who has become one of the better scorers in the league. He has 23 goals and 27 assists through his first 34 games.

Kaprizov has gotten some support form Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi. Boldy has score 13 goals and 18 assists while Rossi has 12 goals and 17 assists.

Kaprizov, Boldy and Rossi are the only members of the Wild who have reached double figures in goals. They are going to need a sniper like Vatrano if they are going to make their mark this season.