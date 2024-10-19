It's no secret the Anaheim Ducks have high hopes for Lukas Dostal and his long-term outlook in the NHL. Dostal played well in his rookie season last year. And so far, the Ducks netminder has certainly shown up big in 2024-25. Ducks forward Troy Terry is certainly a fan of his work, and especially of the performance turned in by the young goaltender on Friday night.

The Ducks fell to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in overtime. However, Dostal was not the reason for the loss by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, he made 45 saves against an Avalanche team desperately seeking their first win of the season. After the game, Terry let the world know just how much of an impact Dostal had despite the loss.

“He was our best player, and then it wasn't close to the next guy. He was the only reason we got that point tonight,” Terry told Ducks reporter Aly Lozoff. “Sometimes you have those games were you feel like you get up against it. Long changes, next line's not set up, and it's just a snowball effect. (The Avalanche) are a good team and they were desperate. But we have a goalie that's one of the best in the NHL right now.”

Lukas Dostal, Troy Terry shine in Ducks loss

The Ducks raced out to an early lead thanks to Leo Carlsson in the first period. Anaheim's second goal was certainly controversial. The play developed after the puck seemingly left the playing area, which would normally result in a whistle. The Avalanche slowed down while the Ducks did not, and Ryan Strome made it a 2-0 game.

The Avalanche took control after that, though. Casey Mittelstadt continued his hot start in the second period by scoring his fourth of the season. And Ross Colton added two goals in the third period to give Colorado the lead. However, Troy Terry stepped up in the dying embers, scoring his third of the year while Lukas Dostal was pulled for an extra attacker.

In the end, Anaheim could not take home the second point. Nathan MacKinnon scored with around 40 seconds left in the overtime period. His second of the season gave the Avalanche their first win of the season. Meanwhile, it condemned the Ducks to their second loss of the year.

Anaheim certainly hopes for a better result their next time out. Perhaps another Dostal start is in order after this performance. Fans can catch the Ducks in action again on Sunday when the team returns home to take on the Los Angeles Kings.