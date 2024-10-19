Alexandar Georgiev and the Colorado Avalanche have had a tough start to the 2024-25 season. Poor goaltending has plagued Colorado throughout their early slate of games. The Avalanche have also had some injury issues early on in the year. However, things were certainly more positive on Friday night. The Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks in overtime to pick up their first win of the season.

Georgiev started for the Avalanche on Friday. And he certainly could have played better on the night. The Colorado puck-stopper allowed three goals on 20 shots in the win. In the end, though, his team emerged victorious. This win invoked one emotion above all, as he revealed when speaking after the game.

“It feels great. It's pretty tough getting wins in this league. If that's what it takes, that's what it takes. Dominated the whole game and we found a way to get it done. It feels great,” the Avalanche goalie said, via 9NEWS Denver reporter Quentin Sickafoose. “It's just a relief.”

Alexandar Georgiev, Avalanche battle back to defeat Ducks

Alexandar Georgiev and the Avalanche got the win on Friday night. However, it certainly was not an easy game for them. The Ducks opened the scoring thanks to Leo Carlsson's second goal of the season in the first period. Anaheim's second goal of the night also came in the first, and it came in controversial fashion.

In the final seconds of the first period, it appeared Anaheim had played the puck into the protective netting. Normally, this would result in a stoppage of play. An on-ice official even pointed up at the netting, indicating the puck had left the playing surface. However, play continued, and Ryan Strome finished a rebound opportunity to make it 2-0 before the first intermission.

The Avalanche did not go away, however. Casey Mittelstadt needed less than a minute to put Colorado on the board in the second period. His fourth goal of the season sparked something in the Avalanche as they pressed for another goal.

In the third period, Colorado took the lead. Ross Colton scored twice to put his team ahead 3-2. Unfortunately, they could not finish things out in regulation. The Ducks tied the game with 12 and a half seconds to go thanks to Troy Terry.

The Ducks and Avalanche went to overtime. It appeared as if the two teams would need a shootout to settle this one. However, Colorado skated away victorious thanks to their best player. Reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon fired home a shot with around 40 seconds left to give his team their first victory.

The Avalanche will certainly look to keep their winning ways going. But they won't have too long to celebrate their first win. Colorado hits the road for a three-game road trip beginning on Sunday when they face off with the San Jose Sharks.