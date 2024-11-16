Some professional athletes are more injury-prone than others, and Anaheim Ducks forward Robby Fabbri is one of them. After already enduring multiple surgeries throughout his career, he now faces a rehabilitation period following yet another operation after his latest setback.

Fabbri underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. The timing of the injury is especially unfortunate, as it will prevent him from facing his former Detroit Red Wings teammates when they visit Southern California to play the Ducks on Friday night.

Fabbri, who is in his first season with the Ducks after being acquired from the Red Wings via trade, has scored two goals in the 14 games that he's appeared in so far in 2024-25.

This marks the fifth surgery of Fabbri's career.

Ducks forward Robby Fabbri just can't catch a break with his health

Originally a draft pick of the St. Loius Blues, Fabbri first made his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season and made an impact by scoring 18 goals. However, the following season he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and missed the entirety of the 2017 postseason.

But he suffered yet another knee injury in preparation for the 2017-18 campaign and missed the entire year. Working his way back into the lineup, Fabbri would appear in 10 postseason games in 2019 as the Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup; Fabbri's name is described on the famed trophy.

He would be traded to the Red Wings in November of 2019 in exchange for checking forward Jacob de la Rose, and spent the next several years of his career with the club. In December of 2021, he signed a three-year extension to remain in Detroit.

His time with the team ended in the offseason of 2024 when he was traded to the Ducks in exchange for a conditional fourth-round 2025 draft pick in exchange for goaltender Gage Alexander.