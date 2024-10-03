The Anaheim Ducks missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2024. Anaheim hired a new head coach to lead the team behind the bench beginning in 2023-24. And at first, it seemed as if things were going well. The Ducks handed the Vegas Golden Knights their first regulation loss after Vegas won the Stanley Cup, for instance. Overall, it seemed as they may be ready to step out of the rebuilding phase.

However, that didn't happen. The hot start to the season transitioned into a brutal slump they could not recover from. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras struggled with injuries throughout the season. And Anaheim traded former top draft pick Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers during the season.

The Ducks stayed quiet in NHL Free Agency this summer. Whether that was the right move certainly remains to be seen. In any event, it's almost time to drop the puck on the 2024-25 season. With this in mind, it's time for our Ducks season preview.

The projected Ducks roster

Anaheim is a rather young team, with a few supporting veterans in some areas of the ice. Mason McTavish has emerged as a potential cornerstone for this team. Joining him in the top six is Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, and Cutter Gauthier. Trevor Zegras will look to bounce back, while veteran Alex Killorn rounds things out.

The Ducks have some interesting names on defense. Cam Fowler is a trade candidate despite having two years left on his contract. Radko Gudas was recently named captain of the team. Finally, young stars such as Pavel Mintyukov and Owen Zellweger will look to make an impact.

In goal, Anaheim should return the same tandem. Lukas Dostal could enter the season as the starting goalie after an impressive rookie campaign. Behind him, John Gibson remains with the team despite trade rumors over the summer. Gibson is recovering from surgery, though, so he will miss the beginning of the season. Here is a complete look at the projected Ducks roster:

Forwards – Mason McTavish, Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Leo Carlsson, Alex Killorn, Cutter Gauthier, Robby Fabbri, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, Isak Lundestrom, Brock McGinn, Ross Johnston, Brett Leason, Jansen Harkins

Defensemen – Cam Fowler, Pavel Mintyukov, Jackson LaCombe, Radko Gudas, Brian Dumoulin, Olen Zellweger, Urho Vaakanainen

Goalies – Lukas Dostal, John Gibson (injured reserve), Oscar Dansk

Anaheim's season outlook

There are a few notable matchups on the schedule for Anaheim this season. The Ducks open their regular season on October 12 on the road against the San Jose Sharks. They play their first home game of the year against the Utah Hockey Club on October 16.

On November 15, the Ducks welcome a familiar foe in the Detroit Red Wings to town. This marks the first game Robby Fabbri plays against the Red Wings after spending four years in Detroit. Fabbri plays his first game in Detroit as a visitor on February 23. The Ducks traded for Fabbri this summer in a cap dump move.

Another similar set of circumstances play out on November 25. Anaheim welcomes the Seattle Kraken to town as part of a home-and-home series. The Ducks play the return game in Seattle on November 27. These are the first games Brian Dumoulin will play against Seattle after a trade to the Ducks this summer.

The Ducks end their season by playing nine Western Conference opponents in their final 10 games. Their final three games, however, are against Central Division opponents. If they are trying to fight for Pacific Division seeding, they will need to get good results from their six games against division rivals. Anaheim ends its season on the road against the Winnipeg Jets on October 16.

Are the Ducks a playoff team?

The Ducks undeniably have players primed to breakout in 2024-25. This is a team that will rely heavily on its youth in the season ahead. This certainly could work out. However, a lot will need to go Anaheim's way if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.

The Ducks have to contend with some heavy hitters in the Western Conference. For instance, they have to face the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. The Vancouver Canucks also got better over the offseason. Other teams such as the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings could also make playoff pushes.

Anaheim has a lot of talent on its roster already. And one day, this team will certainly go on a deep playoff run of its own. For this season, though, the Ducks are not in a position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.