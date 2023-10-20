It didn't take long for Jon Scheyer to prove that he's the rightful replacement to Mike Krzyzewski for Duke basketball. After just one season, Scheyer has earned the Blue Devils' trust and is now expected to lead Duke basketball for the foreseeable future.

Scheyer has signed a six-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In his first year on campus, Scheyer led Duke to a 27-9 record, with a 14-6 record in the ACC. They entered the ACC Tournament as No. 4 seed and went on a hot streak. The Blue Devils defeated Pitt, Miami and Virginia – the latter two teams being the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively – to win the ACC title.

They weren't able to find a hot streak quite as scorching in the NCAA Tournament. Entering as the East Region's No. 5 seed, Duke was ousted by No. 4 Tennessee in the second round.

Still, Duke was an overall successful program in this first year of the Jon Scheyer era. As they head into this upcoming season, plenty of eyes will be on the Blue Devils as they earned the No. 2 seed in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

It's no easy task replacing Mike Krzyzewski. The Duke legend has the most wins of any coach in college basketball history at 1,202. However, the Blue Devils have found their new leader in Scheyer. While Coach K was a staple of the past, Scheyer is a beacon into the future. Duke wanted to ensure that their future was bright, signing Scheyer to a long-term extension.