College basketball has been one of the highlights of the NCAA for years. This is where NBA talents have come to grow. Some great overseas talents got their footing in these hard courts as well. But, it seems that college football has been getting all the attention amid the contribution hoops have made for decades. Coach Jon Scheyer noticed this and did not like how the ACC has been treating the Duke basketball program.

Conference realignment is not yet done. The ACC is going to be a big destination as huge political figures lobby for Stanford, SMU, and Cal to join the conference. Jon Scheyer welcomes the chance but just feels underestimated given the little impact that the Duke basketball program has had on these conversations. He unveiled his feelings on the ordeal during his latest statement, via Sam Gillenwater of On 3 Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think, as far as basketball goes, especially here, especially with what Duke basketball has meant to the ACC? I don’t know that it’s talked about in the way that I think it should be,” the Blue Devils coach declared amid the conference conversations. Scheyer also stressed that Duke basketball is one of the biggest names in all of college sports, “You think about the brand. Think about the stage, the views, the clicks that Duke basketball gets. There’s a huge value to that.”

It remains a question about why basketball has not been a big factor that the NCAA considers for this matter. Does Jon Scheyer actually make a great point?