Duke basketball is going back into their star-studded ways which may lead them to a March Madness National Championship in the near future. Coach Jon Scheyer has his hands on Jared McCain but a new five-star recruit is entering the brotherhood. The kid chose the Blue Devils over the Notre Dame and Virginia basketball program. He goes by the name Kon Knueppel.

Duke basketball's 2024 draft class is now stacked. After Jon Scheyer got Darren Harris and Isaiah Evans' commitments, Kon Knueppel immediately followed suit and joined the brotherhood. He became Scheyer's third commitment for 2024, per Brenda Marks and Tobias Bass of The Athletic.

There were a lot of teams that were interested in Knueppel. Notre Dame, Louisville, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Marquette, and the Virginia basketball squad all wanted him. This is because he is an elite three-point marksman who has the versatility to score on all three levels as well.

In the Nike EYBL season, he notched 22.5 points per game which proves how lethal of a scoring threat he is next to Jared McCain and, hopefully, Cooper Flagg. His 13 game stint also saw him set the offense well and facilitate. He got 3.5 assists but those still understate how much of a dime-dropper Knueppel is. To round out his skill sets, he grabbed 5.5 boards for his team to end possessions. His height of 6-foot-5 is surely a big reason as to why he succeeds as of the moment.

Scheyer just needs to help him develop his finishing and athleticism such that he becomes unstoppable.